Iranians in Central Texas weigh in on conflict overseas, look to amplify voice of Iranians

For Iranians to speak up against the Islamic Republic during this time is a risk, including for UT Austin professor Dr. Nahid Siamdoust and activist Shahrzad Yekta.

AUSTIN, Texas — Since mid-September, crowds have marched in the streets from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. — including Dallas, Houston and at the steps of the Texas State Capitol in Austin.

It’s a show of international support for demonstrators facing violence in Iran while protesting against the Islamic Republic for basic human rights, and justice for 22-year-old Mahsa Jina Amini.

Amini died on Sept. 16 while in the custody of Iran’s morality police, arrested for allegedly wearing a headscarf too loosely.

Morality police in Iran are tasked with enforcing Islamic behavior and dress, including hijabs on women.

Amini had been detained for three days in Iran’s capital, Tehran, when she fell into a coma after collapsing at a detention center. There were reports that officers beat her with a baton and banged her head against a vehicle, but police denied that she was mistreated and said she suffered a heart attack.

Iran's nationwide anti-government protest movement first focused on the country's mandatory hijab covering for women. Since the start of demonstrations in September, over 200 people have died, including children, but rights groups said the number is likely higher. Thousands have been injured and arrested, including protestors, journalists, artists and athletes.

For anyone, specifically Iranians, to speak up against the Islamic Republic during this time, is a big risk, including Dr. Nahid Siamdoust, a Middle Eastern studies professor at the University of Texas in Austin.

Siamdoust has been vocal about the conflict overseas and its history. She explained that the demonstrations there have transformed into the greatest challenge to the Islamic Republic since 2009 over disputed elections.

“Iranians have had grievances against their government for decades,” said Siamdoust. “But most acutely in the last decade since the Green Movement, where they mounted the biggest protest since the revolution against the Islamic Republic, and really hoping to bring reforms from within.”

According to rights groups, Iran's security forces have used live ammunition and tear gas to break up protests, killing over 200 people, including teenage girls.

The Biden administration has said it condemns the brutality and repression against the citizens of Iran and that it will look for ways to impose more sanctions against the Iranian government if the violence continues.

Oct. 26 marks the 40th day since Amini’s death. In Iranian culture, the 40th day symbolizes the final day of mourning for those who pass. Protests in Iran, and Amini’s homeplace of Kurdistan, are expected to escalate further.

Siamdoust said it is mostly young women leading the fight. While recent demonstrations were caused by the death of Amini, Siamdoust explained that protests over the years have always been connected to grievances against Iran’s government.

“The most recent election of Iran’s president, he’s very conservative,” said Siamdoust. “He’s tightened the screw on the social-sphere, and of course the women’s hijab – which of course that led to the death of Mahsa Amini in custody of the morality police and really ignited things.”

Shahrzad Yekta, an Iranian psychotherapist and activist in Austin, said demonstrators are asking for much of what the rest of the world has and wants from their governments, as well.

“They’re asking for something very simple, which is their basic human rights and freedom,” said Yekta.

Before moving to Texas, Yekta lived in Iran until she was 13 years old. By trying to amplify the voices of demonstrators in Iran, she said she has come to terms with not returning to her loved ones in Iran, at least, for now.

Yekta said it is the bravery of protestors that helped her make the overnight decision to speak out – despite the risk it brings.

“I also feel like I cannot have any fears, because they are so fearless…with bare hands in the streets…getting shot, getting killed,” said Yekti.

Yekta described the mental health of the Iranian community as going downhill. She called it a result of generational trauma, on top of today’s grievances.

“On top of the current crisis, it’s 43 years of oppression and trauma and gaslighting that’s been happening,” said Yekta.

Young people in Iran — especially young women — have led the protests, sending a particularly strong message in a country that has not traditionally encouraged female self-expression, let alone dissent.

“People inside of Iran, they are chanting 'Zan. Zenedgi. Azadi,' [Women. Life. Freedom.] which is, they just want their freedom,” said Yekta.

