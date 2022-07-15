Glass pieces found in snack prompts recall in 11 states

Several cashew and trail mix snacks sold under four different brand names are being recalled because they may contain glass pieces.
SunTree Snack Foods LLC of Phoenix said no injuries have been reported so far. A customer notified the company they had found glass pieces in the product, SunTree said.
The items were sold under the Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter and H-E-B brand names. The following is a full list.
Harris Teeter Roasted Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces
- Lot code: 86359
- UPC: 072036734884
- Best By Date: 7/15/2022 and 7/16/2022
- Size: 8 ounces
Harris Teeter Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces
- Lot code: 86687
- UPC: 072036734891
- Best By Date: 8/2/2022 and 8/3/2022
- Size: 8 ounces
Harris Teeter Roasted Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces
- Lot code: 88148
- UPC: 072036734907
- Best By Date: 8/31/2022
- Size: 32 ounces
Harris Teeter Tropical Trail Mix
- Lot code: 88546
- UPC: 072036735003
- Best By Date: 9/17/2022 and 9/18/2022
- Size: 15 ounces
H-E-B 100 Calorie Packs Lightly Salted Roasted Cashews Halves & Pieces
- Lot codes: 88381, 86980, 85745, 86075
- UPC: 041220178339
- Best By Date: Multiple dates between 6/15/2022 and 9/18/2022
- Size: 12.4 ounces
Happy Belly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces
- Lot codes: 86381
- UPC: 842379195310
- Best By Date: 7/14/2022 and 7/15/2022
- Size: 40 ounces
Happy Belly Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces
- Lot codes: 86311
- UPC: 842379195341
- Best By Date: 7/15/2022
- Size: 16 ounces
Happy Belly Salted Cashews Halves & Pieces
- Lot codes: 86400
- UPC: 842379195303
- Best By Date: 7/14/2022 and 7/15/2022
- Size: 16 ounces
Happy Belly Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces
- Lot codes: 86310
- UPC: 842379195358
- Best By Date: 7/13/2022 and 7/14/2022
- Size: 40 ounces
Prince & Spring Mountain Trail Mix
- Lot codes: 86961
- UPC: 814314024153 (inner unit); 814314024160 (outer unit)
- Best By Date: 8/25/2022, 8/26/2022 and 8/27/2022
- Size: 44 ounces
Prince & Spring Mountain Trail Mix
- Lot codes: 86960
- UPC: 814314024146
- Best By Date: 8/17/2022 and 8/18/2022
- Size: 28 ounces
They were sent to retail stores in District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
People who bought the items listed above are urged to return them to the store for a full refund.