Capital One revealed on Monday that it recently suffered a massive security breach that exposed the personal information of around 100 million people in the U.S. and around 6 million in Canada.

The Department of Justice simultaneously announced it had arrested the suspect, a 33-year-old former Seattle technology company software engineer.

According to a D.O.J. release, Paige A. Thompson used knowledge of servers and cloud storage to steal data from millions of credit card applications.

She made a court appearance Monday and was ordered detained until a hearing on Aug. 1.

According to Capital One, it discovered on July 19 that an outside individual obtained "certain types of personal information relating to people who had applied for its credit card products and to Capital One credit card customers."

The company added that based on its analysis they believe it's unlikely the information "was used for fraud or disseminated by this individual."

Capital One's CEO said they were grateful the suspect has been caught, but are "deeply sorry for what has happened."

"I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right," CEO Richard D. Fairbank said in a statement.

The hacker got information including credit scores and balances plus the Social Security numbers of about 140,000 customers. It will offer free credit monitoring services to those affected.

Monday's disclosure comes just one week after Equifax announced it would be paying up to $700 million to settle lawsuits over its 2017 data breach.

