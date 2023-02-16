Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

The family of Bruce Willis said the latest update on the beloved actor's health is "painful," but they say it's a "relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

WASHINGTON — Acclaimed actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family shared on Thursday.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis," read the statement signed by Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," the statement, which was posted online by the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, explained.

Frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD, is the cause of approximately 10% to 20% of dementia cases, according to Mayo Clinic.

"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately," the family said in the statement. "We know in our hearts that – if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

What is frontotemporal dementia?

Mayo Clinic explains that frontotemporal dementia is an umbrella term for a group of brain disorders and tends to happen between the ages of 40 and 65.