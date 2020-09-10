Broadway theater shutdown extended through May 2021

Audiences won't be allowed back inside New York City's Broadway theaters until Summer 2021, and the wait could still be longer than that.

New York City's Broadway theaters will remain dark until at least Summer 2021, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Broadway League announced Friday morning that Broadway's shutdown has been extended through May 30, 2021.

Broadway performances were initially suspended on March 12, in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, there were 31 shows running, including eight new productions in previews. There were also eight more shows in rehearsals preparing to open before the shutdown hit.

The shutdown was previously extended to June 2020 then to September 2020 and then again to Jan. 3, 2021.

The Broadway League said that dates for returning and new shows will be announced by each individual production.

“With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so. We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.

A number of productions had been planning to resume shows in early 2021. The extended shutdown could impact several new shows that were planning for an opening in the spring, including “MJ” and a production of “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman.

It’s not yet clear when Broadway theaters will be able to open again. Sources told NY1 that "The Lion King" and "The Phantom of the Opera" will most likely not reopen until the fall of 2021.

The Broadway League announces the continued suspension of all ticket sales for Broadway perfs in NYC through May 30, 2021. Theatregoers holding tickets for dates through 5/30/21 should contact their point of purchase for details about exchanges & refunds. https://t.co/JupWkcHrOG pic.twitter.com/uL81MZhMYj — The Broadway League (@BroadwayLeague) October 9, 2020

Even if Broadway shows were to resume in June, the closure will have lasted more than a year.