A sign at a suburban Dallas Target telling moms they can feel free to breastfeed wherever has gone viral after being posted to a Facebook page called "Breastfeeding Mama Talk."

The sign at the Weatherford, Texas, store reads, "At Target, you are free to nurse wherever and whenever you like while you shop because we think #momsrock."

The sign also mentions the store has a nursing room.

RELATED: Moms ok to breastfeed at any Wash. pool, park, according to state law

RELATED: Should moms breastfeed on school playgrounds?

The post, which has been shared nearly 50,000 times in the past week, is captioned with "Way to go Target."

In a statement to NBC News, Target says the policy applies to all of their locations: “Guests who choose to breastfeed in public areas of the store are welcome to do so.”