More than $2.5M worth of meth, cocaine, heroin found in toolboxes destined for US

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers uncovered hundreds of pounds of drugs destined for the U.S. that were stashed in an unsuspected item.

Officers working at the Tecate Port of Entry, which is one of three ports of entry in the San Diego–Tijuana metropolitan region, stopped a 56-year-old man on April 1 and inspected his truck. CBP said the man was stopped while waiting in line to enter the United States.

During their inspection, officers uncovered 94 packages of narcotics hidden underneath and inside multiple toolboxes in the truck bed.

CBP said the drugs were tested and identified as cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin. They had a combined weight of 415.61 pounds.

Officers seized the truck and the narcotics, which had an estimated street value of $2.56 million.

The driver was arrested and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. He was later transported and booked into the Metropolitan Corrections Center in San Diego.



“This interception is a true testament to the diligence of our frontline CBP officers,” said Rosa Hernandez, port director for the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. “Our officers continue to remain vigilant and prevent illicit narcotics from poisoning our local communities.”