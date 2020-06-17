'BLM but so does yours': 2 women pay for Tennessee deputy's breakfast, leave note

The deputy posted the note on Facebook which he said came from two black women in a Nashville Cracker Barrel.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee sheriff's deputy is publicly thanking two women who bought him breakfast Tuesday morning at a Nashville Cracker Barrel. But it's the note they left him that's getting extra attention.

Deputy Jody McDowell with the Sumner County Sheriff's Department, posted the note on Facebook which he said came from two black women in the restaurant.

"BLM but so does yours! Thank you for your service. Breakfast paid," the note read.

McDowell said a waitress delivered the note to him, according to WZTV.

"I want to thank the two sweet black ladies who paid for my breakfast this morning," McDowell said on Facebook with a photo of the note.

WZTV reports the women were sitting in the dining area and got up to leave, but wanted to stop at his table to thank him.

Cracker Barrel confirmed what happened.