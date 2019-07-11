Best Buy released its Black Friday ad Thursday and announced it will be open on Thanksgiving Day for early doorbuster deals. It's also going to offer some deals early -- and immediately.

Starting Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 10, Best Buy says hundreds of deals will be available including Apple doorbusters.

Best Buy says it will also have Daily Doorbusters starting Monday, Nov. 11. They consist of doorbusters from its Black Friday ad. Each deal will be available for that day only -- at least until it's available again on Thanksgiving.

Most Best Buy stores will open from 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 1 a.m. Then it will reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

You can see the full list of doorbusters at this link, but here are just a few of the deals that will be available on Thanksgiving or Black Friday.

TV's

70" Samsung 4k UHD Smart TV - $550

75" Samsung 4k UHD Smart TV - $750

55" LG 4k UHD Smart TV - $380

58" Insignia 4k UHD Smart TV - $200 (Free Amazon Echo Dot with purchase)

65" Hisense 4k Smart TV - $299 (Available Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Laptops and desktop computers

Dell Inspiron 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop, Intel Core i3, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD - $280

Dell Inspiron 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD - $350

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 12.3" Touch Screen, Intel Core i3, 4GB Memory, 128GB SSD - $600

$200 discount on select MacBook Air laptops and iMacs

HP 14" AMD A9-Series, 4GB Memory, AMD Radeon R5, 128GB SSD - $200 (Available Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Phones

$400-$500 savings on Samsung Galaxy Note10

Home