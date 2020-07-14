Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews both out as 'Dancing With The Stars' hosts

Bergeron has hosted the show since its debut 15 years ago.

ABC is parting ways with both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as hosts of "Dancing With The Stars".

"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," Bergeron tweeted. "It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

ABC and BBC Studios issued a joint statement, according to multiple reports, saying the show is going in a new creative direction.

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family," the statement read.

Andrews was a contestant in the 10th season, making it to the finals. She signed on as co-host in 2014, performing double-duty along with her main job as a on-field reporter for FOX Sports. She would occasionally be replaced by a guest co-host while she worked during the Major League Baseball playoffs.

"Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show," the ABC-BBC statement read.

