NYACK, N.Y. — A Bed, Bath & Beyond store in New York has removed black jack-o-lanterns following a local TV station's investigation about customer complaints.

News 12 said it the decorations, displayed in front of a law firm in town, upset some members of the community. The station said the jack-o-lanterns are painted black and have white mouths.

The outlet said Feerick Nugent MacCartney Law Offices took down the pumpkins less than 48 hours after setting them out. A partner at the firm told News 12 they didn't mean to offend anyone.

A local NAACP director told the station the pumpkins show an "extreme lack of sensitivity."

The New York Post reports there were complaints the jack-o-lanterns "are another form of blackface."

Bed Bad & Beyond sent the following statement to 10News:

"This is a sensitive area and, though unintentional, we apologize for any offense caused. We immediately removed the item from sale."

A spokesperson with the company said the pumpkins were only available online.

