President Donald Trump welcomed the Baylor Lady Bears basketball team Monday to celebrate their NCAA national championship.

Baylor won the title after defeating Notre Dame 82-81 earlier this month.

Trump won't be getting a visit from the men's national champions. Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett tweeted Friday that the team has "received inquiries about a visit to the White House" but "would have to respectfully decline an invitation."

Bennett said, "With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together."

Last year's tournament winner, the Villanova Wildcats, also did not go to The White House.

However, the Clemson Tigers, who won the college football championship in January, did go to the White House — where Trump famously served them fast food from McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King.