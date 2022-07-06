The Backstory: The year Republicans and Democrats worked together and banned assault weapons

Twenty-eight years ago, both sides managed to agree and approve a ban on certain types of assault weapons.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — These days, it appears that members of Congress are far apart on approving any federal legislation that will have an impact on the availability of assault weapons by civilians. But that was not the case in 1994 when Democrats and Republicans approved a 10-year ban on them.

The law – which was in effect until 2004 – changed the federal criminal code "to prohibit the manufacture, transfer or possession of a semiautomatic assault weapon."

Banned were more than a dozen specific firearms and certain features on guns. It also banned the "transfer or possession" of large-capacity ammunition devices that carried more than 10 bullets.

The assault weapons ban only applied to the specified types of weapons and large-capacity magazines that were created after the bill became law, meaning there was nothing illegal about owning or selling such a weapon or magazine that had been created before the law was signed.

When the law expired, efforts were made to revive it, but it failed. Most research shows it worked only marginally to reduce overall gun crime and murder rates, while some studies show it did work when it came to mass shootings.

Recent research from Stanford University confirms that in the years since the ban expired, mass killing fatalities increased dramatically, even as overall violent crime trended downward.