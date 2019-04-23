Do the film critics love "Avengers: Endgame?" We'll get one of our first looks Tuesday afternoon when Rotten Tomatoes releases its Tomatometer score.

The score is based on the opinions of hundreds of film critics, according to the Rotten Tomatoes website.

Why tomatoes?

"Back in the days of the open theaters, when a play was particularly atrocious, the audience expressed their dissatisfaction by not only booing and hissing at the stage, but also throwing whatever was at hand – vegetables and fruits included," according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The "Endgame" score is set for release at 6 p.m. EDT. following the movie's Monday night world premiere, according to a tweet by Rotten Tomatoes.

Here is a look at how all the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have done on the Tomatometer.