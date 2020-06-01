More than 12 million acres have burned, dozens of lives have been lost, thousands more people have been evacuated and at least 2,000 homes have been destroyed in bushfires that are devastating parts of Australia.

In addition to the human toll, it's estimated that millions of animals have also perished. The family of the late Steve Irwin said they were rescuing or treating 90,000 animals.

People are looking for ways to help from afar. Australia's ABC News and 7 News compiled this list of groups accepting donations to assist in the firefighting and recovery efforts.

Singer Pink also tweeted out a list of local fire services she said she was donating to.

