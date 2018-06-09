Apple is offering free repairs for iPhone 8 owners whose devices contain logic boards with a manufacturing defect.

The phones affected by the defect could experience random restarts, frozen screens or simply can’t be turned on. The iPhone 8 Plus and other iPhone models do not apply.

Apple said it determined that the defected iPhones were sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in the U.S., Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, and New Zealand.

You can find if your iPhone 8 has this defect by clicking here and inputting your phone’s serial number.

Consumers whose phones are eligible for a free repair can make an appointment at an Apple store or contact Apple Support to arrange a mail-in service with the Apple Repair Center.

However, the company said it won’t fix the defect if the phone has other issues that impede it from being repaired, such as a cracked screen. Prior issues need to be resolved before bringing it in to complete the free repair.

Apple recommends backing up the phone to iTunes or iCloud before sending it in for repair.



