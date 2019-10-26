AUSTIN, Texas — Animal cruelty and abuse is a problem in a lot of places, and Austin police said they see around 500 animal cruelty cases every year.

"Our victims don't speak so they can't call 911; it's always up to someone else to call – neighbors, friends, family," said Detective Tim Diven with the Austin Police Animal Cruelty Unit. "Trying to figure out how to educate the public enough to realize that there’s resources here – there's resources at the shelter to help you."

Detective Diven and his team pick up the abused animals and bring them to the Austin Animal Shelter.

"Depending on the severity it's a case where the animal is still at the person's residence. We have to go and check out the animal. So we are in the field a lot," said Diven. "We're here to help as much as we are to punish the ones that don't want the help or don't try to get help."

Congress is trying to help, too. The U.S. House passed a bill that would make animal cruelty a federal felony. A violator could get fined, seven years in prison or both.

"Anything that strengthens our ability to enforce heinous act like this is always important and a good step forward," said Steven Heath, the San Marcos Animal Protection Supervisor.

He saw his second case of animal cruelty this year, when his patrol officers found a stray cat shot with an arrow.

"If the people aren't educated on what is cruelty, some people don't report it because they have lack of knowledge," said Heath.

He said he hopes the Senate ratifies the bill for those who don't have a voice.

