Reports: Andrew Yang files to run for New York City mayor

A poll released Monday shows the former presidential candidate as the early Democratic front-runner.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has filed paperwork to run for mayor of New York City, according to multiple reports.

A poll released Monday by Public Policy Polling shows Yang leading a crowded Democratic primary field with 17% support followed by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams with 16%. Everyone else in the field was in single digits while 40% of respondents said they were not sure or wanted someone else.

WNBC reports at last 35 people have filed to run for mayor.

The primary is set for June 22, 2021.