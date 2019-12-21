WASHINGTON — The show has claimed the title of the longest continuously running musical. Now, the San Francisco marvel that has been a top stop for tourists and locals for over 45 year, is bidding adieu to fans.

"Beach Blanket Babylon" is a campy wonder that pokes fun at politics and pop culture. The show was only supposed to run for six weeks back in 1974 when it first started, but it fast became an ingrained part of San Francisco culture alongside other top tourist attractions like the Golden Gate Bridge and the cable cars, the San Francisco Chronicle points out.

In this Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 photo, characters portraying the Trump family and President Donald Trump perform during the musical "Beach Blanket Babylon" in San Francisco. The campy small San Francisco show that's been a must-see for tourists and locals alike for more than 45 years is closing its curtain. The show, which spoofs politics and pop culture, started in 1974, making it the nation's longest continuously running musical revue. Its final performance is set for New Year’s Eve. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

AP

RELATED: Music soothes travelers at busy Sac International Airport

RELATED: Theatre Macon presents 'Elf the Musical'

For decades the show has evolved and changed constantly to feature main stream characters in American life like Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey, the Associated Press notes. Performers are known for their colorful costumes and over sized hats.

As for why the show is closing, Jo Schuman Silver, producer for "Beach Blanket Babylon" told the San Francisco Chronicle, "there was no reason — I just started thinking, wow, how much longer do we go?”

The show will take its last couple of curtain calls on New Years Eve. Silver told her staff of 85 about the planed ending of the show in April.