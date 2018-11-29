SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A suspect wanted in connection with a mall shooting that happened on Thanksgiving in Hoover, Alabama has been arrested in metro Atlanta.

The suspect, Erron Brown, 20, was arrested Thursday morning in South Fulton on Highwind Way.

Authorities issued a warrant Wednesday out of Alabama for attempted murder.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving at the Riverchase Galleria.

Two people were injured when shots were fired.

Police shot and killed Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr, as he was initially described as the shooter at an Alabama mall. However, they later said it was unlikely that he fired shots. His family is demanding justice.

"The investigation is ongoing, including the officer-involved shooting from the same evening and location," the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in a news release.

"It is highly likely that prematurely releasing information, including video evidence, would have hampered the investigation’s progress thus far, even to the point of deterring key witnesses," the news release said. "As other witnesses continue to come forward, it is imperative for the integrity of the investigation that SBI [State Bureau of Investigation] continue to keep confidential information Agents obtain. SBI continues to ask for the public’s and City of Hoover’s support by being patient, allowing the judicial process to proceed in the manner provided under our country’s and state’s system of justice."

U.S. Marshals arrested Brown without incident at a relative's home.

Brown will be extradited from Georgia and taken to the Jefferson County jail in Birmingham. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

