LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Perry has canceled his fall tour to take time off after recently being hospitalized with breathing problems.

The Aerosmith guitarist's publicist said in a statement Tuesday the 68-year-old will take the rest of the year off. He had expected to return to the road starting Nov. 30 through Dec. 16.

Perry felt short of breath after a guest performance with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in New York. Paramedics backstage gave Perry oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.

Perry had joined the 69-year-old Joel on stage for a rendition of Aerosmith's "Walk This Way."

Perry says he apologizes to fans who planned to attend his shows. He expects to return next year.

Two years ago, the rocker was hospitalized after a Brooklyn performance with Hollywood Vampires, his band with Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp, with videos showing Perry sitting down midsong before making his way off the stage.

USA Today contributed to this story.

