ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked buildings Friday morning in Anchorage and caused lamp posts and trees to sway, prompting people to run out of offices and seek shelter under office desks.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake, which it initially said was a 6.7 then later upgraded to a 7.0 magnitude, was centered about 7 miles north of Alaska's largest city.

In response, the National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for coastal zones of southern Alaska. The center said Friday that the warning was in effect for parts of the state's Cook Inlet and the southern Kenai peninsula. The warning means tsunami waves are expected.

An Associated Press reporter working in downtown Anchorage saw cracks in a 2-story building after the quake. It was unclear whether there were injuries.

People went back inside buildings after the earthquake but a smaller aftershock a short time later sent them running back into the streets again.

Photographs posted to social media sites showed damage that included collapsed ceiling tiles at an Anchorage high school and buckled roadway pavement in places.

Cereal boxes and packages of batteries littered the floor of a grocery store after the earthquake Tuesday morning that rocked buildings in Alaska's largest city, and picture frames and mirrors were knocked from living room walls.

Here at Anch airport. Has been evacuated. HUGE shake to everything. Broken water mains. #earthquake — Erin Kirkland (@akonthego) November 30, 2018

Anchorage lawyer Justin Capp said he was getting ready for work when he felt the shaking start. He grabbed the doorframe in the hallway and the door slammed into his hands, scraping his fingers and hand.

Capp said he's lived in Anchorage eight years and that Tuesday's quake was the worst he had experienced.

Alaska averages 40,000 earthquakes per year, with more large quakes than the other 49 states combined.

Southern Alaska has a high risk of earthquakes due to tectonic plates sliding past each other under the region. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Pacific plate is sliding northwestward and plunges beneath the North American plate in southern Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands.

On March 27, 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake, the strongest recorded in U.S. history, centered about 75 miles east of Anchorage. The quake, which lasted about 4½ minutes, and the tsunami it triggered claimed about 130 lives.

