LAFAYETTE, La. — A fire official in Louisiana says five people are dead after a small plane bound for Atlanta crashed in the city of Lafayette.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit tells KLFY-TV that five fatalities were found at the scene.

He said the aircraft that crashed early Saturday was an eight-passenger plane.

Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan says the plane caught fire after it crashed and that the flames fully engulfed a car nearby.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a twin-engine Piper Cheyenne that crashed one mile west of Lafayette Regional Airport into the parking lot of a post office.

According to WVLA-TV, the plane had departed the airport at 9:20 a.m. local time and had filed a flight plan taking it to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport just northeast of Atlanta.

The passengers on board the plane were headed to Saturday afternoon's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl football game between LSU and Oklahoma, according to WVLA.

Acadian Ambulance said via Twitter that it responded to the scene of a “crash of a small civilian airplane” in Lafayette and transported four people to hospitals, including one who was on board the plane.

The Lafayette Police Department said via Twitter that local firefighters were handling the scene while awaiting federal transportation authorities and asked motorists to avoid the area.

