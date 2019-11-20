The stars of "Music's biggest night" have just been announced. The 2020 Grammy award nominees were revealed Wednesday morning by artists Alicia Keys and Bebe Rhexa.

Lizzo leads the pack with eight nominations this year, followed by Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, who each earned six nods.

Alicia Keys, who has 15 Grammys under her belt, will host the ceremony for the second year in a row. The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Stapes Center on January 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Below is the full list of nominees:

This list will be updated

Album of the Year

Bon Iver - "i,i"

Lana Del Rey - "Norman F**king Rockwell!"

Billie Eilish - "When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go"

H.E.R. - "I Used to Know Her"

Lil Nas X - "7"

Lizzo - "Cuz I Love You"

Vampire Weekend - "Father of the Bride"

Record of the Year

Bon Iver - "Hey Ma"

Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande - "7 rings"

H.E.R. - "Hard Place"

Khalid - "Talk"

Lil Nas X - "Old Town Road"

Lizzo - "Truth Hurts"

Post Malone - "Sunflower"

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga - "Always Remember Us This Way"

Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"

Brandi Carlile - "Bring My Flowers Now"

H.E.R. - "Hard Place"

Taylor Swift - "Lover"

Lana Del Rey - "Norman Fucking Rockwell"

Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Love"

Lizzo - "Truth Hurts"

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Pop Category

Best pop solo performance

Beyoncé - "Spirit"

Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande - "7 Rings"

Lizzo - "Truth Hurts"

Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down"

Best pop duo/group performance

Ariana Grande and Social house - "Boyfriend"

Jonas Brothers - "Sucker"

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road"

Post Malone and Swae Lee - "Sunflower"

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello - "Señorita"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Beyoncé - "The Lion King: The Gift"

Billie Eilish - "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do we Go?"

Ariana Grande - "Thank U, Next"

Ed Sheeran - "No. 6 Collaborations Project"

Taylor Swift - "Lover"

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Andrea Bocelli - "Si"

Michael Bublé - "Love (Deluxe Edition)"

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - "Look Now"

John Legend - "A Legendary Christmas"

Barbra Streisand - "Walls"

Dance Category

Best Dance Recording

Bonobo - "Linked"

The Chemical Brothers - "Got to Keep On"

Meduza Featuring Goodboys - "Got to Keep On"

Rüfüs Du Sol - "Underwater"

Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign - "Midnight Hour"

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Apparat - "LP5"

The Chemical Brothers - "No Geography"

Flume - "Hi This is Flume (Mixtape)"

Rüfüs Du Sol - "SOLACE"

Tycho - "Weather"

Contemporary Instrumental Category

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah - "Acestral Recall"

Theo Croker - "Star People Nation"

Mark Guiliana - "Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!"

Lettuce - "Elevate"

Rodrigo y Gabriela - "Mettavolution

Rock Category

Best Rock Performance

Bones UK - "Pretty Waste"

Gary Clark Jr. "This Land"

Brittany Howard - "History Repeats"

Karen O & Danger Mouse - "Woman"

RIval Sons - "Too Bad"

Best Metal Performance

Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi - "Astorolus - The Great Octopus"

Death Angel - "Humanicide"

I Prevail - "Bow Down"

Killswitch Engage - "Unleashed"

Tool - "7empest"

Best Rock Song

"Fear Inoculum"

"Give Yourself a Try"

"Harmony Hall"

"history Repeats"

"This Land"

Best Rock Album

Bring Me the Horizon - "amo"

Cage the Elephant - "Social Cues"

The Cranberries - "In the End"

I Prevail - "Trauma"

Rival Sons - "Feral Roots"

Alternative Category

Best Alternative Music Album

Big Thief - "U.F.O.F"

James Blake - "Assume Form"

Bon Iver - "I,I'

Vampire Weekend - "Father of the Bride"

Thom Yorke - "Anima"

R&B Category

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar & Brandy - "Love Again"

H.E.R featuring Bryson Tiller - "Could've Been"

Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane - "Exactly How I Feel"

Lucky Daye - "Roll Some Mo"

Anderson Paak featuring André 3000 - "Come Home"

Best Traditional R&B Performance

BJ The Chicago Kid - "Time Today"

India Arie - "Steady Love"

Lizzo - "Jerome"

Lucky Daye - "Real Games"

PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan - "Built for Love"

Best R&B Song

"Could've Been"

"Look At Me Now"

"No Guidance"

"Roll Some Mo"

"Say So"

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Steve Lacy - "Apollo XXI"

Lizzo - "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)"

Georgia Anne Muldrow - "Overload"

NAO - "Saturn"

Jessie Reyez - "Being Human in Public"

Best R&B Album

BJ The Chicago Kid - "1123"

Lucky Daye - "Painted"

Ella Mai - "Ella Mai"

PJ Morton - "Paul"

Anderson Paak - "Ventura"

Rap Category

Best Rap Performance

J. Cole - "Middle Child"

DaBaby - "Suge"

Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EATHGANG & Young Nudy - "Down Bad"

Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit Boy - "Racks in the Middle"

Offset featuring Cardi B - "Clout"

Best Rap/Sung Performance

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher"

Lil Baby & Gunna - "Drip Too Hard"

Lil Nas X - "Panini"

Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch - "Ballin"

Young Thug featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott - "The Longon"

Best Rap Song

"Bad Idea"

"Gold Roses"

"A Lot"

"Racks in the Middle"

"Suge"

Best Rap Album

Dreamville - "Revenge of the Dreamers III"

Meek mill - "Championships"

21 Savage - "I Am > I Was"

Tyler, The Creator - "Igor"

YBN Cordae - "The Lost Boy"

Country Category

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers - "All Your'n"

Ashley McBryde - "Girl Goin'Nowhere"

Willie Nelson - "Ride Me Back Home"

Blake Shelton - "God's Country"

Tanya Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs - "Brand New Man"

Brothers Osborne - "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)"

Dan + Shay - "Speechless"

Little Big Town - "The Daughters"

Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile - "Common"

Best Country Song

"Bring My Flowers Now"

"Girl Goin' Nowhere"

"It All Comes Out in the Wash"

"Some of It"

"Speechless"

Best Country Album

Eric Church - "Desperate Man"

Reba McEntire - "Stronger Than the Truth"

Pistole Annies - "Interstate Gospel"

Thomas Rhett - "Center Point Road"

Tanya Tucker - "While I'm Livin'"

New Age Category

Best New Age Album

David Arkenstone - "Fairy Dreams"

David Darling - "Homage to Kindness"

Peter Kater - "Wings"

Sebastian Plano - "Verve"

Deva Premal - "Deva"

Jazz Category

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"Elsewhere"

"Sozinho"

"Tomorrow is the Question"

"The Windup"

"Sightseeing"

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Sara Cazarek - "Thirsty Ghost"

Jazzmeia Horn - "Live & Liberation"

Catherine Russell - "Alone Together"

Experanza Spalding - "12 Little Spells"

The Tierney Sutton Band - "Screenplay"

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Joey DeFrancesco - "In The Key of the Universe"

Branford Marsalis Quartet - "The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul"

Christian McBride - "Christian McBride's New Jawn"

Brad Mehidau - "Finding Gabriel"

Joshua Redman Quartet - "Come What May"

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Anat Cohen Tentet - "Triple Helix"

Miho Hazama - "Dancer in Nowhere"

Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra - "Hiding Out"

Brian Lynching - "The Omni-American Book Club"

Teraza Big Band - "One Day Wonder"