LOS ANGELES — Police on Wednesday chased a pickup truck with a possible double murder suspect inside for more than an hour before the driver pulled over in Brentwood.

The chase began about 5 p.m. in the Woodland Hills area and ended about 6:05 p.m. in front of a Ralphs supermarket on Bundy Drive, where both the driver and a passenger surrendered to officers

Los Angeles police and at one point California Highway Patrol officers chased the pickup, which side-swiped at least one other vehicle as the driver raced through the San Fernando Valley on freeways and city streets, at times on the wrong side of the road.

The pickup was driven south on the Ventura (101) and San Diego (405) freeways before the driver headed west on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway into Santa Monica and West Los Angeles, where the driver took to city streets.

A passenger was let out of the pickup earlier in the pursuit and was taken into custody.

The remaining passenger was wanted in connection with a double murder in the Los Angeles Police Department's Rampart Division, which includes the Westlake district.

Additional details about the killings were not immediately available, police said.

#BREAKING: An hour-long pursuit ends with a murder suspect and the driver of the vehicle in handcuffs. CBS2 News has full coverage. #Sky2 https://t.co/MzDImcp5Fe pic.twitter.com/z6VMr4ME0a — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 6, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA