Authorities have seized 16.5 tons (33,000 pounds) of cocaine valued at over $1 billion from the Packer Marine Terminal in Philadephia, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Members of the ships crew have been arrested, but the U.S. Attorney's office says the investigation is still ongoing.

This drug seizure is the largest in the history of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

According to NBC10, the cocaine was seized from seven containers aboard the MSC Gayane container ship, which recently visited the Bahamas. It is believed that the ship was loaded with drugs there.

"This is one of the largest drug seizures in United States history. This amount of cocaine could kill millions," William M. McSwain, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District in Pennsylvania, said on Twitter.