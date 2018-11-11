PARIS (AP) — World leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, walked side by side next to the Arc de Triomphe to commemorate the end of World War I in a somber, rain-soaked line as bells finished tololing.

Arriving a few minutes late, they missed the exact moment to commemorate the armistice that ended World War I. Fighter jets passed overhead as the leaders walked to the Arc de Triomphe.

At 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918, the devastating war came to a close.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were expected to arrive separately for the commemorations.

