Pizza Hut's special edition box

courtesy Pizza Hut

Looking to capitalize on a fumble by competitor Papa John's, Pizza Hut plans to bring its A-game in time for Thursday night's NFL season kickoff featuring the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Hut earlier this year scooped up official sponsorship of the NFL after a "mutual decision" by the league and Papa John's to end their relationship as the Louisville-based company struggled with controversy over founder John Schnatter's criticism of protesting athletes.

Exactly how much the sponsorship cost Pizza Hut has not been made public. Nor are there reliable estimates of what financial boost the deal might give the Texas-based subsidiary of Louisville's Yum Brands.

For Pizza Hut, which has lately been the weak spot in Yum's lineup, the sponsorship could be a breakout play in a tough fight to secure a bigger slice of the $40 billion-plus limited-service pizza market.

"When you see a competitor like Papa John's have some stumbles, you take advantage of it however you can," said David Henkes, senior principal at Technomic, a restaurant research and consulting firm.

More: Papa John's board denies claim they asked Schnatter to return

More: Papa John's orders workers to undergo bias and diversity training

Pizza Hut, for its part, appears to be wisely veering away from any reference to Papa John's recent struggles.

"We really think about what we can do uniquely as a brand and what experiences we can bring to the fans," said Zipporah Allen, Pizza Hut's chief marketing officer.

"Our strategy really is about the fan experience in the home," Allen said. "Our job is to kind of bring people together in that moment and make it more fun and entertaining."

To that end, Pizza Hut will field a limited-edition pizza box sporting all 32 NFL team logos and a "beanbag blitz" reality game where customers can use their phones to play virtual cornhole.

The company is also adding NFL-specific offers to its Hut Rewards program. The "Game Plan" initiative reminds fans to order pizza for the next big game, and offers chances to win prizes ranging from food discounts to Super Bowl tickets.

And Pizza Hut is rolling out its first national NFL TV campaign using prolific endzone dancers Antonio Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The ads play up the fun of eating pizza while watching football and, by the way, offer a large two-topping pie for just $7.99.

More: Papa John's Schnatter sends love letter to former employees

More: Papa John's announces financial help for franchisees hurt by N-word scandal

The company had already kicked off its partnership with the NFL during the draft with a "doorbell dance" campaign.

Food industry experts say Pizza Hut is making the right moves by focusing on its own promotions and avoiding any mention of, well, you know who.

"It'd be different if it were a health scare or badly marketing the brand, but this is actually a very sensitive issue related to race," said Neil Saunders, retail analyst with GlobalData. "It's a very messy ground. It could so easily backfire."

In July, Papa John's founder John Schnatter stepped down as chairman after he admitted to using the N-word in a May training session.

Schnatter late last year stepped down as chief executive of the company amid backlash over his comments blaming sagging sales on the NFL's handling of players who take a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Back then, Pizza Hut did do some piling on, with Yum Brands chief executive Greg Creed telling investors NFL protests hadn't hurt his sales.

More: 'The wounds are still there': Group calls for Papa John's pizza boycott

More: Papa John's estimates costs of $30-$50 million to deal with its brand crisis

That was before Pizza Hut paid an undisclosed amount for the NFL sponsorship a day after Papa John's dropped it in February, ending its eight-year run.

While experts warn that the NFL sponsorship is just part of a larger Pizza Hut effort to turn around its business, it could be a key way to reach large numbers of people who eat with their hands.

"To date, some of the strategies they've tried, they haven't been as successful at getting the word out to the consumers as they'd hoped," Jennifer Bartashus, senior analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, said of Pizza Hut. "The NFL, even with its recent viewership issues, is still a major part of the American sports landscape and as such has a meaningful role to play for companies that are partners."

A January Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found the number of people closely following the NFL is declining. And the league faces continued controversy related to concussions and player protests.

Yet professional football still continues to top live TV ratings.

"NFL stadiums are packed every single Sunday (and) there are tens of millions of consumers watching at home," Pizza Hut's Allen said.

Marketing to a sports crowd is nothing new for Pizza Hut, which has been the official sponsor of the NCAA since 2016.

"The way we look at it, we'll be sort of owning football Thursday through Mondays," Yum Brand's Creed told investors during a recent earnings call. "And I think there's nothing that brings America together more than football and pizza."

Not even Papa John himself would argue with that.

Despite dropping the league sponsorship and the ability to use league logos or the Super Bowl in promotions, Papa John's has worked to keep deals with individual NFL teams. A company spokesman said it currently has partnerships with 16 teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, though the Atlanta Falcons relationship is "on pause."

Pizza Hut partners with four teams and is looking for more, Allen said. That includes teams like the Seattle Seahawks, who traded Papa John's for Pizza Hut.

Tim McIntyre, executive vice president of communications for Domino's, said Pizza Hut's sponsorship "doesn't mean 'exclusive,'" and all the major chains are likely to air ads targeted to football fans.

Domino's, which overtook Pizza Hut for the No. 1 spot in U.S. sales last year, competes on "quality, price, customer convenience, technology, etc.," McIntyre said. "We will not let up on the throttle and will continue to do what we've been doing, only better and faster."

Pizza Hut, for its part, is investing $130 million to spruce up its brand. In the latest report by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Pizza Hut's customer satisfaction rose by 5 percent, the largest gain in the category. Its customer satisfaction score tied that of Papa John's, which fell two points from the previous year.

"It will be really important to be patient," said Scott Kelley, a professor of marketing at the University of Kentucky. He said this will likely be a multiyear turnaround effort, and it may take time for some people to associate Pizza Hut and the NFL.

Steve Green, the publisher of PMQ, a pizza industry publication, said there's a clear winner in the current pizza wars — pizza itself.

"It's better when there's more attention to the industry," he said.

Allison Ross: aross@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @AllisonSRoss.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com