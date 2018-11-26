GM through the years An auto worker assembles an SUV chassis at the General Motors auto plant in Arlington, Texas, May 13, 2014. General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra speaks about the financial outlook of the automaker, Jan. 10, 2017, in Detroit. The company issued an optimistic earnings forecast this year based on improved cost efficiencies and continued strong sales in North America and China. People in a Pontiac GTO participate in the Avondale Estates 4th of July Parade to celebrate the Independence Day holiday in Avondale Estates, Ga. on July 4, 2017. The Chevrolet Bolt EV electric concept vehicle is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show, in Detroit on Jan. 12, 2015. Richard Mayberry inspects Corvettes as they are readied to leave the General Motors Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Ky. on May 15, 2006. Burt Reynolds' 1977 Pontiac Trans Am from the movie 'Smokey and the Bandit' is displayed at Julien's Auctions' preview of a collection of items from Burt Reynolds at the Palms Casino Resort on December 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nev. The Presidential Cadillac carrying President George W. Bush and Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi of Japan passes Elvis Presley's pink Cadillac after the two toured Presley's Graceland Mansion on June 30, 2006 in Memphis, Tenn. Arnold Schwarzenegger drives a 2001 concept Hummer H2 sport utility truck through Times Square, for the its New York debut, April 10, 2001. UAW Local 652 shop chairman Art Baker stands next to a collector's edition dark cherry metalic Oldsmobile Alero, number 78 of the final 500 Oldmobiles to be produced on April 28, 2004, outside the Oldsmobile facilities in Lansing, Mich. General Motors Corp. officials announced in December 2000 it would end production of the struggling Oldsmobile line with the 2004 model year. The Alero was the only remaining vehicle in the brand's once diverse lineup. Operations technicians work the Saturn Ion final inspection line at the General Motors Saturn plant in a Spring Hill on Jan. 21, 2004. Sales of new Saturn vehicles ended in 2009. The familiar bowtie logo of Chevrolet adorns the grille of a 2007 Tahoe on the lot of a Chevrolet dealership with several hundred other Tahoes in the southeast Denver suburb of Lone Tree, Colo., on Aug. 27, 2006. Transport driver Ron Stoye unloads a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette at a West Bloomfield Township, Mich. auto dealership on October 17, 1995. A Buick City employee works on one of the lines in February 1993, in Flint, Mich. Filmmaker Michael Moore, right, chats with tycoon Malcolm Forbes before a screening of 'Roger and Me' at New York's Lincoln Center, Dec. 18, 1989. Moore's comedy chronicles the tough times of his hometown of Flint, Mich., and his unsuccessful efforts to meet with General Motors Chairman Roger Smith. This is a 1965 photo of Chevrolet's rear engine Corvair Corsa sports coup. Consumer protection advocate Ralph Nader's 1965 book 'Unsafe at Any Speed: The Designed-In Dangers of the American Automobile' was critical of the corvair's safety record. General Motors cars occupy the places of honor on the floor of the grand ballroom of the Waldorf-Astoria in New York on Jan. 20, 1955, just prior to the official opening of the General Motors Motorama. Workers at the end of the assembly line at General Motors plant in Euclid, Ohio, put finishing touches at the cabs of Fisher Body Metal Station Wagons, Aug. 10, 1950. A General Motors handout photo shows the 1941 Oldsmobile 4-door sedan, with either a six or a straight eight-cylinder engine, with 100 and 110 horsepower respectively. It offered Hydra-Matic, a fully automatic transmission.

Mary Barra has methodically reshaped General Motors.

As Barra nears her five-year anniversary as GM CEO, the full scope of her imprint on the nation's largest automaker is becoming clearer.

She's made GM sharper, lighter and more focused on the future.

But understanding Barra's strategy for the future requires a grasp of her past.

This is a leader who lived through the dark days of GM. Her bosses made mistake after mistake after mistake in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s as GM toppled toward Chapter 11 bankruptcy and a federal bailout in 2009.

She saw what happens when a major, bloated corporation fails to take decisive action, admit its mistakes and pivot toward the future.

No longer. Barra has distanced GM from its old ways in a bid to propel the company into the future of self-driving cars, electric vehicles and ride-sharing networks.

GM CEO Mary Barra argued emphatically that Einhorn's proposal wasn't a good idea. Apparently, most GM shareholders found her arguments persuasive.

General Motors

It hasn't all worked or been popular. Despite delivering strong profits, sales and innovation, GM's stock remains about 5 percent less than the day Barra took over as CEO in January 2014, despite rising about 6 percent on Monday to about $38.

More: GM to kill Chevrolet Volt, Cruze, Impala as Americans ditch passenger cars

More: GM poised to close plants in Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, will cut 15% of salaried workers

And criticism was intense after Monday's announcement that the automaker would likely shutter several plants — including factories in southeast Michigan, northeast Ohio and the Baltimore area — and cut 15 percent of its salaried workforce.

The United Auto Workers union called the closures "callous" and vowed to fight them. And President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure and said he told Barra personally to reinvest in Ohio, in particular.

"This country has done a lot for General Motors," Trump said as he departed the White House for a series of campaign events in Mississippi. "They better get back to Ohio and soon. So we have a lot of pressure on them."

Despite the political pressure, financial analysts said GM is heading in the right direction to avoid future trouble and stay nimble. The company's bold moves have enabled it to outrun archrival Ford Motor Co., whose stock has fallen nearly 44 percent during the same period Barra has been in charge at GM.

Here are 5 key ways Barra has reshaped GM:

Ditched money-losing operations

For years, GM clung to its money-losing European business, which failed to turn a full-year profit in the 21st Century. Her predecessors kept it alive despite perpetual difficulties.

Barra sold it in 2017 to the parent company of French automaker Peugeot, preserving the bottom line and allowing GM to focus on its stronger regions.

She also authorized GM's essential exit from other areas, including India and Russia.

Killed cars that weren't selling

GM announced Monday that it would kill several passenger cars that simply weren't performing well. Among them: the Chevrolet Volt and Cruze — two vehicles that, before her tenure, were trumpeted as signs of GM's resurgence.

Barra did not allow GM's past bets on those nameplates to sway her plans. She authorized their demise.

Instead, GM is developing new SUVs, like the Chevy Blazer, and fully battery-powered vehicles.

Invested in self-driving vehicles

GM bought San Francisco-based self-driving car startup Cruise Automation for $1 billion in 2016, helping the company catapult past key competitors in the race to deliver autonomous vehicles.

It may prove to be one of Barra's finest moments.

GM's self-driving car unit was valued at $14.6 billion earlier this year after attracting a $2.25 billion investment from Japanese investment fund SoftBank.

Refused to heavily discount

Under many of her predecessors, it was common for GM to heavily discount vehicles to keep sales humming.

No more. From the beginning, Barra has placed GM's emphasis squarely on maintaining and boosting profitability. That meant the company could no longer rely on steep incentives.

"They just don’t do that anymore," said Autotrader analyst Michelle Krebs. "They have shown a lot more discipline since the Great Recession."

It has cost the company sales volume, as its market share has contracted. But GM is solidly profitable and better poised to weather an inevitable downturn.

Cut thousands of jobs despite profits

With GM making good money and the North American auto industry zipping along at a healthy pace, it might seem like a strange time for GM to close several plants and cut thousands of jobs.

But that's exactly what Barra announced Monday. She's transforming GM into a more efficient company that can survive the industry's long-expected shift toward autonomous vehicles.

In the short term, however, she'll face considerable resistance. U.S. politicians on both sides of the aisle, including Trump, as well as Canadian political leaders and union officials criticized GM's plan.

"In Michigan and Ohio this is going to hurt," said Mike Ramsey, a transportation analyst at Gartner.

If Barra's track record is any guide, however, she won't back down now.

Contributing: John Fritze

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com