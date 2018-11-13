Residents in New York City and Northern Virginia will soon know what it's like to have Amazon as a neighbor.

On Tuesday, the tech giant confirmed the two locations will host its newest headquarters, with an operations center planned for Nashville.

Amazon said it will bring 25,000 full-time jobs to each location and invest $2.5 billion in each.

But what does this all mean for the people currently living in Long Island City and National Landing, Va. (yes, that's a real place now)? Let's break it down.

When will the new headquarters go up?

Amazon hasn't said when the new offices will arrive. In both locations, Amazon plans to build 4 million square feet of office space with the option to expand to 8 million square feet.

How do I get a job there?

Amazon said it will start hiring for both headquarters in 2019. Available jobs are listed on Amazon's website.

Will housing prices go up?

This all depends on how many people Amazon hires locally versus those moving from other locations. If leaning toward the latter, that means a lot of new people seeking places to live. And with the average wage for these new jobs expected to hit $150,000, according to Amazon, don't be surprised to see prices on homes and rentals rise. The Wall Street Journal reports that even before Amazon confirmed Long Island City as a headquarters hub, brokers were selling condo units via text message, sight unseen.

How bad could traveling around these areas get?

Anyone riding the trains or buses in New York City and Northern Virginia are bracing for a public transit hellscape when Amazon comes to town. New Yorkers were already worried even before Long Island City was confirmed, reports Business Insider.

Contempt for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, also known as Metro in the D.C. area, is so strong there is a Twitter account with more than 84,000 followers called Unsuck DC Metro.

As for vehicle traffic, NYC and D.C. rank second and sixth among the worst cities where commuters are stuck in traffic each year, based on hours, according to analytics company INRIX.

