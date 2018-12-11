Members of the United States military hold American flags on the field during the National Anthem on Veterans Day before the Arizona Cardinals game against the Kansas City Chiefs at their NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Veterans Day fell on Sunday this year. Many government offices as well as other businesses recognize it on Monday by closing offices.

The federal holiday falls on November 11 every year. It was first recognized as Armistice Day in 1919, marking the date when Germany and the allies signed a 1918 agreement to cease World War I hostilities. President Woodrow Wilson said the day would honor "those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.”

When holidays fall on weekends, offices are closed on the adjacent workday.

Here's what's open and closed on Monday, Nov. 12:

Banks: Many banks, including Federal Reserve Banks and Bank of America will be closed.

Mail services: The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday. UPS will pick up and deliver packages as normal. FedEx will be operational, with the exception of home delivery and a modified service for SmartPost.

Schools: Most schools are closed Monday, but some might choose to remain open.

Libraries: Most public libraries will be closed.

Stock markets: The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will remain open.

Federal offices: All non-essential federal government offices are closed.

National parks: National parks will remain open.

Courts: Courts will be closed.

Retail businesses: Most department stores and retail shops will be open. Most restaurants will also remain open.

Grocery stores: Most grocery stores will remain open.

Garbage: Some garbage and recycling collection will be delayed in some cities. Check with local providers.

