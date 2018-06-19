WASHINGTON — The U.S. announced Tuesday it was pulling out of the United Nations' Human Rights Council, issuing a blistering critique of the group, including accusations of protecting countries after they commit human rights abuses.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, standing beside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, made the announcement Tuesday evening at the State Department. It came amid the fiery criticism wrapped around immigrant children being separated from their parents and the Human Rights Council's calls for the Trump administration to halt the practice because it runs "counter to human rights standards."

Haley's nine-minute statement accused the council of sticking up for countries that abuse their citizens without repercussions and a bias against U.S. ally Israel, calling the Geneva-based body a "cesspool of political bias."

She said the 47-nation group needs "major, dramatic, systemic changes, yet no other country has had the courage to join our fight" and leave the body. Haley called out the group for admitting Congo as a member when mass graves were discovered there. She also cited Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, Egypt, China and Russia among the countries who attempted to undermine reforms within the council.

"I want to make it crystal clear that this step is not a retreat from our human rights commitments," Haley said. "On the contrary. We take this step because our commitment does not allow us to remain a part of a hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights."

The decision will leave the U.S. without a vote and instead be sidelined from the body, which aims to promote human rights around the globe. The head of the council called the move disappointing.

"Disappointing, if not really surprising, news. Given the state of #HumanRights in today's world, the US should be stepping up, not stepping back" -- UN Human Rights Chief #Zeid following USA decision to withdraw from U.N. Human Rights Council.#StandUp4HumanRights — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) June 19, 2018

"Disappointing, if not really surprising, news," Prince Zeid bin Ra'ad said via Twitter. "Given the state of #HumanRights in today's world, the US should be stepping up, not stepping back."

Tuesday's announcement marks just the latest international group that the U.S. has elected to leave.

Most recently, President Trump said the U.S. would not endorse a joint statement after the Group of 7 economic meeting with American allies after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made statements the president perceived as false.

The U.S. also pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accord.

Vice President Mike Pence said the move showed the U.S. was taking a stand against the "world's worst human rights violators," saying that over the years, the council has engaged in a "virulent anti-American, and anti-Israel invective."

"By elevating and protecting human rights violators and engaging in smear campaigns against democratic nations, the UNHRC makes a mockery of itself, its members, and the mission it was founded on," he said in a Twitter post.

Today the U.S. took a stand against some of the world’s worst human rights violators by withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/KyICyXh3XI — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) June 19, 2018

The decision, though, became another point of criticism targeting the Trump administration. Congressman David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat, called it a "serious mistake" that would now allow "flagrant human rights abusers" to determine the group's actions.

"The Human Rights Council is not perfect but it is far better to stay engaged and maintain U.S. influence, which has had a positive effect since joining the Council in 2009, than to cede the forum to those who have no interest in protecting fundamental freedoms," Cicilline said.



He added it was "unsurprising, however, that the Administration would choose to leave the Council at the same time as it is perpetrating human rights abuses against immigrant children within our own borders, a policy that the United Nations and other countries have rightly condemned."

