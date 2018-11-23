The Trump administration released a major report on climate change Friday, one that emphasizes the dire threat that human-caused global warming poses to the United States and its citizens.

"Earth’s climate is now changing faster than at any point in the history of modern civilization, primarily as a result of human activities." the report states.

The 1,500-page report details the climate and economic impacts U.S. residents will see if drastic action is not taken to address climate change.

"The impacts of global climate change are already being felt in the United States and are projected to intensify in the future," the report notes.

It also found that climate change threatens the health and well-being of the American people by causing increasing extreme weather, changes to air quality, the spread of new diseases by insects and pests and changes to the availability of food and water.

The report is officially called Volume II of the National Climate Assessment. As first mandated by Congress in the late 1980s, the assessment is prepared every four years by the nation's top scientists from 13 agencies. It's meant as a reference for the president, Congress and the public.

Volume I was released in 2017.

“Any remaining debate on the reality of climate change is over," said Lou Leonard of the World Wildlife Fund. "The Bush, Obama, and now Trump Administrations have all published reports showing the current and future impacts to the United States from climate change. Each report is increasingly dire."

Brenda Ekwurzel of the Union of Concerned Scientists and one of the report authors, said that “this report makes it clear that climate change is not some problem in the distant future. It’s happening right now in every part of the country.

“U.S. residents are now being forced to cope with dangerously high temperatures, rising seas, deadly wildfires, torrential rainfalls and devastating hurricanes," she said. "The report concludes that these climate-related impacts will only get worse and their costs will mount dramatically if carbon emissions continue unabated."

The Thanksgiving-holiday release comes more than two weeks earlier than the original planned release at the American Geophysical Union annual conference in December, according to Climate Nexus.

More: UN report: 'Unprecedented changes' needed to protect Earth from global warming

More: Climate change to trigger widespread hazards to Earth and humanity – many at the same time

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com