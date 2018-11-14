United Airlines has revealed its first international destinations for its brand-new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners.

Beginning this March, United will add its 787-10s to routes from its Newark Liberty hub to the European cities Frankfurt, Germany; Paris Charles de Gaulle; Barcelona, Spain; Brussels and Dublin. United also will fly the jet between Newark and Tel Aviv, Israel.

“United is proud to offer more seats between New York and Europe than any other carrier and our Boeing 787-10 aircraft based in New York/Newark will enable us to connect even more New York City customers to Europe and beyond,” Patrick Quayle, United’s Vice President of International Network, says in a statement. “We are thrilled to announce six international cities that will be served with this aircraft and we look forward to offering our customers all of the comforts and services of our most advanced aircraft.”

Tickets for the new 787-10-operated flights will go on sale on Dec. 3. Currently, United's booking engine shows the aircraft previously slated to fly those routes.

United, which already has Boeing’s smaller 787-8 and 787-9 variants of the Dreamliner, took delivery of its first “dash 10” earlier this month. With that, United became the first airline in the world to have all three variants.

Singapore Airlines was the first in the world to take delivery of the "dash 10" variant, receiving its first version of the jet at a splashy ceremony at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line in March. (photos at bottom)

The 787-10 is 18 feet longer than the 787-9, allowing it to hold more passengers and cargo than other versions.

United will configure its 787-10s to hold 274 seats, including 44 of its new “Polaris” lie-flat business-class seats and 21 international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats. There also will be 54 extra-legroom Economy Plus seats and 199 in standard coach.

While Wednesday’s announcement was the first time United revealed international routes for the 787-10, the carrier had already announced plans to debut its 787-10 on two domestic routes.

That will come Jan. 7, when United puts the aircraft on some of its “Premium" transcontinental flights that connect its Newark Liberty hub to its California hubs in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

United has ordered a total of 14 787-10s.

