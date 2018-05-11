United Airlines took delivery of its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on Monday.

With that, United becomes the first North American carrier to take possession of the 787-10, the newest and biggest variant of Boeing’s long-haul 787 widebody jet.

United also becomes the first airline in the world to have all three of those variants. United already has the 787-8 and 787-9 versions of the Dreamliner.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner stars in Flight of Dreams attraction in Japan

“The 787-10 is an excellent addition to United’s fleet. It offers superior fuel efficiency while providing a more comfortable customer experience onboard that allows passengers to arrive at their destinations feeling more refreshed,” Gerry Laderman, United’s chief financial officer, said in a statement about the handover, which took place at Boeing’s delivery center facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Singapore Airlines became the first in the world to take delivery of the "dash 10" variant, receiving its first version of the jet at a splashy ceremony at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line in March.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Boeing celebrates delivery of its newest, biggest 'Dreamliner' yet (story continues below)

Boeing celebrates delivery of its newest, biggest 'Dreamliner' yet Elaine Banks, right, and her husband Curtis, center, celebrate the delivery of Boeing's first 787-10 widebody jet at a ceremony at its Charleston, S.C., factory on March 28, 2018. Singapore Airlines takes delivery of Boeing's first 787-10 widebody jet at a ceremony at its Charleston, S.C., factory on March 28, 2018. Kevin McAllister, CEO Boeing Commercial Airplanes (center), Dominic Horwood of Rolls Royce (left) and Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong (right), cut the ribbon to accept the first Boeing 787-10 widebody jet at a ceremony at its Charleston, S.C., factory on March 28, 2018. Singapore Airlines' flight attendants pose at a ceremony marking the delivery of Boeing's first 787-10 widebody jet at a ceremony at its Charleston, S.C., factory on March 28, 2018. Boeing's first 787-10 widebody jet, destined to launch customer Singapore Airlines, rests outside of the company's Charleston, S.C., factory prior to a delivery ceremony on March 25, 2018. Boeing's first 787-10 widebody jet, destined to launch customer Singapore Airlines, rests outside of the company's Charleston, S.C., factory prior to a delivery ceremony on March 25, 2018. Boeing's first 787-10 widebody jet, destined to launch customer Singapore Airlines, rests outside of the company's Charleston, S.C., factory prior to a delivery ceremony on March 25, 2018. Executives with Singapore Airlines, Boeing, and Rolls Royce pose in front of the first Boeing 787-10 widebody jet at a ceremony at its Charleston, S.C., factory on March 28, 2018. A man snaps a photo of Boeing's first 787-10 jet, destined to Singapore Airlines, at the company's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018. Boeing's first 787-10 widebody jet, destined to launch customer Singapore Airlines, rests outside of the company's Charleston, S.C., factory prior to a delivery ceremony on March 25, 2018. Journalists snap selfies in front of Boeing's first 787-10 jet, destined to Singapore Airlines, at the company's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018. Boeing employees celebrate the delivery of the first Boeing 787-10 at a ceremony at the company's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018. Boeing's first 787-10 widebody jet, destined to launch customer Singapore Airlines, is painted with a light display during a delivery ceremony at the company's Charleston, S.C., on March 25, 2018. A couple poses for photos in front of Boeing's first 787-10 jet, destined to Singapore Airlines, at the company's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018. A Singapore Airlines Boeing 787-10 is rolled out at a delivery ceremony to mark the first delivery of the "dash-10" variant of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner in North Charleston, S.C., on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

The 787-10 is 18 feet longer than the 787-9, allowing it to hold more passengers and cargo than other versions.

United will configure its 787-10s to hold 318 seats, including 44 of its new lie-flat business-class seats and 21 international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats. There also will be 54 extra-legroom Economy Plus seats and 199 in standard coach.

United will fly the jet away from Boeing’s facility on Tuesday, when the carrier will begin preparations to introduce the jet to its schedule. United says it expects its 787-10 to begin flying paying passengers on Jan. 7, when it debuts on flights between the airline's Los Angeles and Newark Liberty hubs.

United has ordered a total of 14 787-10s.

PHOTO ARCHIVES: The Boeing 787 flies for United Airlines

The Boeing 787 flies for United Airlines A United Airlines Boeing 787 takes off for Chicago from Houston Intercontinental Airport on Nov. 4, 2012, with more than 200 customers on board. This was the inaugural commercial flight for the United Airlines aircraft. Even at 5:54 a.m., there was a festive air at the departure gate for United's inaugural 787 flight. United spokesman Rahsaan Johnson speaks to a group of journalists traveling on United's inaugural 787 flight. United CEO Jeff Smisek, back row center, stands with crew members before the first flight of the airline's Boeing 787 aircraft. Passengers have a little fun before boarding the first Dreamliner to fly paying customers within the United States. The chances of getting an upgrade weren't good for United's inaugural 787 flight. Customers on United's inaugural 787 flight were treated to snacks before the flight, including special Dreamliner cookies. For the first time, a departure board shows United preparing to board paying customers on a 787 flight. Thomas Moore, a customer on United's 787 inaugural flight, also has flown on the world's first passenger flights of the 747 and the Airbus A380 – as evidenced by this self-made plaque. United's Dreamliner at the gate. And the boarding for the Dreamliner flight begins ... A United gate agent takes a boarding pass from one of the first customers to board the Dreamliner. The crew for United's inaugural Dreamliner flight poses for a photo before departing Houston. Capt. Cliff Pittman speaks to the media in Houston before the flight to Chicago. A United Airlines Boeing 787 is prepared for take-off. Media begin filtering into the economy section ahead of United's inaugural 787 flight. A United Airlines Boeing 787 takes off from Houston Intercontinental Airport. A view out the window during United's first "revenue" Dreamliner flight. Departure for the Dreamliner from Houston. Passenger Gregg Martin poses for a picture in his business-class seat as United CEO Jeff Smisek talks to a TV crew during United's inaugural Dreamliner flight. United CEO Jeff Smisek, for the record, sat in the bulkhead row of coach. Those on board United's inaugural Dreamliner flight got a souvenir kit, including a certificate indicating their spot on the historic trip. United offered free champagne in all cabins to help celebrate its long-awaited 787 debut. The interior of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner. A video screen on the back of a seat. Sleeping quarters for the flight crew. Passenger Sean Oliver of Washington, D.C., was one of several passengers sporting a special 787 T-shirt for the occasion. Breakfast on United's inaugural flight – which departed Houston at 7:20 a.m. – featured two meal options for business-class passengers: cereal and fruit or an egg muffin. A view of the economy section – and Boeing's cabin design – on United's first revenue Dreamliner flight. A throng of media greets United's inaugural Dreamliner flight as it arrives in Chicago. A United Airlines flight crew monitors instruments in the cockpit of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner after the plane arrived at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. United Airlines' first Dreamliner flight receives a ceremonial water-cannon salute after landing in Chicago. United's Dreamliner waits at the gate after completing its inaugural passenger flight.

PHOTO ARCHIVES: United Airlines unveils its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner

United Airlines unveils its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner United's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is unveiled at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. It will be the first of the revolutionary new jet to fly for a North American airline. United's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is presented at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. United's first Boeing 787 is presented at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. United's first Boeing 787 is presented at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. A front view of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner as seen at Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. An up-close shot of one of the engines on United's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner. A shot of the Dreamliner's tail, looking past its engine. United's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is presented at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. United's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is presented at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. In an apparent coincidence, guests at United’s 'first look' event for its Dreamliner were treated to this unexpected fly-by of Boeing’s massive 'Dreamlifter.' Boeing uses the superjumbo aircraft to ferry pieces of the Dreamliner to its factories for final assembly. Boeing won't officially deliver the jet to United until September, and it won't be put into commercial service until October. United flight attendants, from right, Laureen Kelley, Patricia Chisum, and Vonn Crosby listen as the airline's first Boeing 787 is presented at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash. on Aug. 2, 2012. United's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is presented at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. Pilots Bill Blocker, left, and Niel Olufsen pose with United employees for a group photo in front of the carrier's first Dreamliner on Aug. 2, 2012. United employees pose for photos in front of the airline's first Dreamliner on Aug. 2, 2012. United's 787 cabins will hold 219 passengers, with 111 standard coach-class seats. Like all of Boeing's new Dreamliners, customers flying on United's 787s will notice more overhead space over the aisles. Boeing and its Dreamliner customers tout the storage capacity of the jet's overhead storage bins. Boeing says they're the first designed to accommodate the roll-aboard bags used by many fliers these days. The windows on the Boeing 787 are 30% bigger than those on other wide-body planes. One of the electronically dimmable windows on United's Dreamliner. The air vents on the Dreamliner feature this updated design for toggling the vents open and closed. Flight attendant Vonn Crosby sits in United's first Dreamliner. Thirty-six seats in 'BusinessFirst' convert to lie-flat beds. A shot of the in-flight entertainment available in the BusinessFirst section of United's 787s. United shows off the BusinessFirst section as it says it would look during in-flight meal service. Some of the dining options available for BusinessFirst passengers on United's Boeing 787. Power and USB ports in the BusinessFirst section of United's 787. Captain Niel Olufsen on United's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Another view inside United's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Crew rest quarters onboard United's first Boeing 787. The Dreamliner's cockpit. A newly designed HUD (head-up display) in the cockpit of United Airlines' first Boeing 787. Dave Hilfman, United Airlines' senior vice president of sales, speaks as United's first Boeing 787 is unveiled at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. Helen Stanger, widow of a United Airlines dispatcher, listens as United's first Boeing 787 is presented in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. United Airlines employees pose in front of the carrier's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Aug. 2, 2012. The day may have been focused on United's 'first look' at its 787, but many other Dreamliners can be seen at Boeing's Everett assembly line. This shot of ANA and Ethiopian Airlines 787s was snapped on the way up the stairs to United's Dreamliner.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com