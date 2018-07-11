Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Florence Pugh as Charlie Ross and Alexander Skarsgård as Becker in AMC's "The Little Drummer Girl."

Jonathan Olley/AMC/Ink Factory

TV

Tune in: AMC’s “The Little Drummer Girl” premieres Monday at 9 EST/PST. The two-hour premiere will be followed by two additional two-hour episodes Tuesday and Wednesday. Based on the novel by John le Carre set in the 1970s, the miniseries follows young actress Charlie (Florence Pugh), who strikes up a relationship with a stranger, Becker (Alexander Skarsgard), whose intentions are questionable. The series also stars Michael Shannon.

FILM

Go to: “Creed II” opens nationwide on Wednesday. Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed, the newly crowned light heavyweight champion, who faces off against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of Ivan Drago, who battled Creed’s trainer Rocky Balboa years earlier.

Constance Wu stars in "Crazy Rich Asians."

Sanja Bucko, Warner Bros. Pictures

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: The romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians” is out on Tuesday. The film, based on the book by Kevin Kwan, stars Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Ken Jeong and Awkwafina.

Kurt Russell stars in Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles."

Michael Gibson/Netflix

STREAMING

Watch: “The Christmas Chronicles” premieres on Netflix Thursday. The film follows siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera goes awry.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson star in "Twilight," which turns 10 this week.

Deana Newcomb, Summit Entertianment

POP CULTURE

Celebrate: Wednesday is the 10th anniversary of the release of “Twilight,” the first in the teen vampire-werewolf love-triangle trilogy. The film made stars of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

