Two Atl 5d0
Two tropical systems are being watched in the Atlantic. The system near Africa (red x) is forecast to become Hurricane Florence. The other one, the yellow x near the Domincan Republic, could develop into a tropical depression or storm in the Gulf of Mexico next week.
National Hurricane Center

Two separate tropical storms are starting to get organized in the Atlantic Ocean.

One, which will likely become Hurricane Florence, is intensifying just west of Africa near the Cabo Verde islands – but isn't expected to hit land.

Closer to home, the other developing system, now spinning north of the Dominican Republic, is forecast to move across the Bahamas and Florida during Labor Day weekend. There's a chance it might then develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Regardless of development, plenty of rain is forecast for Florida Sunday and Labor Day and over the Gulf Coast by next week. 

Far out in the Atlantic, the other system is known as "Potential Tropical Cyclone Six." The National Hurricane Center said heavy rain from the system "could produce life-threatening flash floods" to Cabo Verde, an island nation about 350 miles west of Africa.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Cabo Verde islands, the hurricane center said.

More: 'Weather models have flipped the switch': Hurricane season coming to life in the Atlantic

The storm has the potential to strengthen into a powerful hurricane, according to AccuWeather. While this system isn't likely to affect North America, it could be steered toward the British Isles and western Europe by mid-September.

Florence would be the seventh named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. 

Beyond that, long-range models suggest more storms forming in the Atlantic near Africa by the end of next week, University of Miami meteorologist Brian McNoldy noted on the Capital Weather Gang

In the eastern Pacific Ocean, both Miriam and Norman have become hurricanes. While Miriam poses no threat to land, Norman could still have some impact on Hawaii by the end of next week. 

Worst hurricanes to hit the United States
01 / 10
1900 Galveston hurricane-- A large part of the city of Galveston, Texas, is reduced to rubble after being hit by a surprise hurricane Sept. 8, 1900. More than 6,000 people were killed and 10,000 left homeless from the storm.
02 / 10
1926 Miami hurricane--Miami's new drydock shows damage from a Sept. 18, 1926, hurricane.
03 / 10
1928 Southeast Florida hurricane-- A boat sits on the shore of South Lake Drive in Palm Beach. The category 4 hurricane killed about 2,500 people in 1928.
04 / 10
1935 Labor Day hurricane--The wreckage of an 11-car passenger train that was derailed by a hurricane in Sept. 1935 lays on its side in the Florida Keys. The Hurricane Center says no wind measurements were available from the core of this small hurricane, which was a Category 5 storm when it reached the Florida Keys. The storm was blamed for 408 deaths and caused an estimated $6 million (1935 dollars) in damage.
05 / 10
1938 hurricane--An aerial view of hurricane damage in New London, Conn. on Sept. 22, 1938. The hurricane swept the North Atlantic seaboard on Sept. 21, leaving damages estimated at $4,000,000.
06 / 10
1969 Hurricane Camille--The aftermath of Hurricane Camille in Buras, La., on Aug. 20, 1969.
07 / 10
1992 Hurricane Andrew--Rows of damaged houses between Homestead and Florida City, Fla., after Hurricane Andrew tore through the area on Aug. 24, 1992.
08 / 10
2004 Hurricane Charley--Captiva, Fla. resident, Sherrill Sims, right, gets a hug from fellow resident and friend Mary Bates on Aug. 18, 2004, after seeing each other for the first time since Hurricane Charley ripped through the area.
09 / 10
2005 Hurricane Katrina--Jason Davis finds an American flag in a neighborhood area in Biloxi, Miss. on Aug. 31, 2005. Davis lost his house which was completely swept away accept for the front steps in the hurricane.
10 / 10
2012 Hurricane Sandy-- Members of the Duffy family search for belonging in what remains of their home in Breezy Point, N.Y. on Oct. 31, 2012. They found a photo album and a fire extinguisher.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com