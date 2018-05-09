This undated photo provided by Toyota shows the 2018 Toyota Prius. The standard Prius offers 52 mpg. (David Dewhurst Photography/Courtesy of Toyota Motor Sales via AP)

David Dewhurst, AP

A defect that could cause a fire in the Toyota Prius has triggered a recall of nearly 200,000 units of the hybrid vehicle in the U.S.

The Japanese automaker said Wednesday that it would recall about 192,000 Prius vehicles in the U.S. to fix an engine wire harness attached to the car's power control unit.

The recall covers certain versions of the model-year 2016 through 2018 Prius.

"A portion of the wire harness could contact the cover at this connection and wear over

time, causing an electrical short circuit, which can generate heat," Toyota said in a statement. "If sufficient heat is generated, there is an increased risk of a vehicle fire."

It was not immediately clear whether the recall had caused any accidents, injuries or deaths in the U.S.

The defect is part of a broader global recall affecting more than 1 million vehicles, according to trade journal Automotive News.

Dealers will inspect and repair vehicles for free, and customers will be notified directly if they are affected. But they can also check at Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls.

Technicians will examine a wire core on the Prius. If it's exposed, the technicians will replace it with a new one that has a protective sleeve. If it's not exposed, they'll install protective tape.

