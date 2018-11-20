MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Trump administration's top environmental official for the Southeast resigned after being indicted on state ethics charges, Environmental Protection Agency employees were told Monday.

Environmental Protection Agency Chief of Staff Ryan Jackson told agency employees that Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler accepted Trey Glenn's resignation on Sunday. Glenn had served as the regional administrator for the Region 4 EPA office that oversees eight Southeastern states.

"We thank Trey for his service to the EPA over the past 14 months," the message to employees read.

The Alabama Ethics Commission last week announced that Glenn was indicted on multiple charges along with a former Alabama Environmental Management Commission member Scott Phillips. Glenn previously served as the director of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

State authorities have not disclosed details of the charges. Copies of the indictment were not available Monday in public court files.

The Ethics Commission said last week that Glenn was indicted on multiple counts of conspiracy and complicity with Phillips to violate Alabama ethics law. In a statement provided by his lawyer last week, Glenn maintained his innocence.

Jackson said that Mary Walker will serve as the Acting Regional Administrator for EPA's Region 4 office. Walker had served as the deputy regional administrator since June and previously served as the regional director for the Water Protection Division.

