A North Carolina high school receptionist sang a stunning version of Etta James' "At Last" over her school's public address system on her final day of work before summer break, and the video is gaining national attention.

"At last — summer break has come along," Regina Ballard, 57, belted on Wednesday after the final bell rang.

It was her last day in the office, and she was excited to spend the next few months with her kids and grandkids, she told USA TODAY.

About half of her co-workers and students attending summer camps were at school that day. It was an optional work day; graduation happened last week at North Lincoln High School.

Ballard said she purposefully chose to sing her farewell when there wouldn't be as many people around to hear.

But as it turns out, that didn't work out.

Watch the video here.

The video has been shared around the country on social media, gaining at least a million views.

Ballard is “blown away by it all.”

No, she doesn't have a recording contract, she said.

She does sing in church though. She used to sing in the praise band.

Ballard said she hoped the video would bring a smile to people's faces as they start their summers.

She said she'll be back at work — a job she loves — in August.

For now, she's enjoying a vacation in Orlando, Florida, with her family.

