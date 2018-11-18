SAN FRANCISCO – The family of Chinedu Valentine Okobi, the 36-year-old father and Morehouse College graduate who died after being tackled by sheriff’s deputies and repeatedly tased near San Francisco, is calling for an independent investigation after viewing video footage of the fatal encounter.

The 34-minute-long video contradicts public statements made by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office after Chinedu's death, according to his family, and they want the footage shown to the public.

Pieced together by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office from dashcam and other footage to reconstruct the events on Oct. 3, the video has not been released and has not been reviewed by USA TODAY. As part of their quest for answers on how and why Chinedu died, Chinedu’s mother and other family members were shown the footage by the district attorney's office on Friday, Ebele Okobi, Chinedu’s sister, told USA TODAY on Sunday.

Okobi says it paints a deeply disturbing picture of her brother's last moments, refuting key statements from deputies, such as that her brother assaulted them. The video footage, gathered by investigators, showed him only struggling to save his own life, she said.

"They are trying to make my brother, a homicide victim, responsible for his own murder in the court of public opinion," said Okobi, who works as Facebook’s public policy director for Africa.

The San Mateo County District Attorney, Steve Wagstaffe, who is investigating Chinedu’s death and the actions of five deputies, said he would release the videos to the public after all witnesses have been interviewed so they are not influenced by seeing them.

"After our investigation is completed and I make my decision on the case, I will follow our standard procedure in this county and everything in the investigation will be available to the media and the public and anyone can review the reports, videos and form their own opinion," Wagstaffe told USA TODAY in an email. He said he expects to reach a decision in the next 3-4 four weeks.

The sheriff's office told USA TODAY last month that it would be "more appropriate to comment" following the DA's investigation.

Chinedu Valentine Okobi with his daughter in 2010

The family of Chinedu Valentine Okobi

Okobi has used her platform as a prominent Facebook executive to renew national debate over the deaths of unarmed black men at the hands of law enforcement.

On Sunday, she said her family is lobbying for the creation of an independent police review body to investigate use of police force and officer-involved deaths, similar to those in San Francisco and San Jose. They are also calling for a moratorium on the use of Tasers until a thorough study of the policies and training is completed. Chinedu was the third unarmed person in 10 months to die after being tased in San Mateo County.

“Now that I have seen the video, I am so angry,” Okobi wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. “It was always wrong, it was always a tragedy, but now, knowing that there wasn’t even the pretense of police stopping him ‘for his own safety’, seeing the way they tortured him to death for simply walking down the sidewalk - this is a crime.”

The family is demanding answers to other questions they say the video footage raises. Were sheriff’s deputies responding to 911 calls that Chinedu was wandering in and out of traffic? If so, they are calling on Wagstaffe’s office to produce the calls. They also want any misconduct charges against the officers to be released to the public, along with the Taser records.

Two months before Chinedu’s death, a Redwood City police officer tased 55-year-old Ramsay Saad multiple times following reports he had assaulted his 83-year-old mother. In January, 34-year-old Warren Ragudo, who suffered from drug addiction and mental health issues, died after Daly City police officers tased him inside his home.

Following Okobi’s death in downtown Millbrae, 20 miles south of San Francisco, the ACLU filed a public records request for the San Mateo County sheriff’s use-of-force and stun gun policies.

The youngest of five siblings in a Nigerian-American family, Chinedu grew up in San Francisco's Diamond Heights neighborhood. He graduated from Morehouse, a historically black college, with a degree in business administration. His dreams of "taking over the world," were waylaid by struggles with mental health issues but he still held down a steady job, attended church regularly, wrote poetry and had a child, his sister says.

Okobi says she hopes her brother’s death will raise awareness outside the African-American community among people who’ve never been personally touched by police brutality, persuading them to ask tough questions, rather than discount, the deaths of unarmed black people in police custody.

“We know that this is going on all around the country: police brutality, police killings. People who are new to this should not brush off these killings. They should continue to ask questions. They shouldn’t accept the police narrative,” she told USA TODAY. “Imagine what it is to live like this, to know that you can be killed, and a story will be told to blame you for your death and everyone will just move on.”

