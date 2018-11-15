Yes, new moms have found more than one way to eat placenta.

Hilary Duff created quite the stir when she revealed that she drank her placenta in a smoothie after giving birth to her daughter in late October. The 31-year-old actress said she did so to prevent postpartum depression and stop the post-birth bleeding.

Duff isn't the only celebrity – or mom, for that matter – to devour the organ that's shared between mother and fetus. In May, Chrissy Teigen ate placenta after giving birth to her son. Kim Kardashian West, Katherine Heigl, Alicia Silverstone and January Jones are all believers, too.

So how are moms consuming placenta?

1. A pill

Claudia Booker, a midwife and placenta encapsulationist, uses a sieve while grinding dehydrated human placenta into a powder that will be made into a pill.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images

You can have your placenta made into pills by a specialist. They dehydrate the organ, grind it up into a powder and put it into capsules. All packaged up and ready for you to pop. You'll be happy to know you'd be joining celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Katherine Heigl who have also opted for this method.

2. Soup

One Los Angeles food critic decided to take his wife's raw placenta, cut it up and make a brothy soup based off a Chinese chicken soup recipe.

3. In a smoothie

Women such as actress Hilary Duff are consuming placenta in the form of a smoothie.

dolgachov, Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you want to follow in Hilary Duff's footsteps, then a good old placenta smoothie to start your day might be the way to go. The "Lizzie McGuire" star chose to freeze it into ice cubes and use it in her blended drink, but you can even plop it in there raw. A Google search for "placenta smoothie recipes" populates with plenty of ideas if you need some help figuring out what fruits and vegetables pair well.

4. Boozy drink

If you need some liquid courage to down your placenta, fret not, you can garnish your favorite alcoholic beverage with some afterbirth. Following the birth of Tamera Mowry's son, the twin pressured her sister, Tia, to try her placenta brandy mixture.

5. Tacos

You can cook placenta and make it into a taco.

TobinC, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Placenta tacos, anyone? Nick Baines, a British food and travel writer, decided to go ahead and fry up his wife's placenta with some seasonings and make tacos. He said it was "kind of like roast brisket."

6. Whatever your heart desires

Given the multitude of recipes online, the placenta appears to be a very versatile ingredient. It can be cooked into pretty much anything, whether it be lasagna or sweet placenta truffles.

You can eat placenta, but should you?

Although there's inadequate scientific evidence backing claims that consuming afterbirth is beneficial, a growing number of parents are advocates of eating the organ, citing health benefits such as increased energy and milk production and preventing postpartum depression.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists does not have recommendations when it comes to eating the organ.

"ACOG has no guidance on eating placenta because there is no real scientific data behind it," Megan Christin, the director of media relations and communications, told USA TODAY.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, warns that consuming placenta may cause harm to your newborn. The Oregon Health Authority documented a case in 2016 of an infant developing late-onset group B Streptococcus agalactiae as a result of the mother ingesting contaminated placenta pills.

The CDC went on to state that there is inadequate scientific evidence backing claims that consuming afterbirth is beneficial and advises against taking placenta pills because the process does not get rid of harmful pathogens, like salmonella, that can make you or your baby sick.

Although doctors and health agencies seem to generally advise against consuming the placenta, some organizations advocate for the benefits of it.

Cathy Daub, president of BirthWorks International, a nonprofit that certifies doulas and childbirth educators, said other cultures have used placenta to treat colic, whooping cough, diseases of the heart and circulatory system, menopause, skin conditions and breastfeeding.

"In the United States, even though placental medicine is not recognized, we would do well to respect the wisdom of cultures who have found its use beneficial and develop a new respect for the healing effects this amazing human organ has to offer us," said Daub.

Like All the Moms? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com