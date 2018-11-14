Wondering whether or not to worry about makeup ingredients such as parabens and talc? You're not alone.

The growth of the natural beauty industry has led to confusion for shoppers, says Jamie Kopf, senior editor at Berkeley Wellness, an online resource from the University of California Berkeley's School of Public Health.

"There’s kind of been a hysteria and fear-mongering around 'toxic' ingredients," said Kopf, who also covered the industry for Consumer Reports.

To cut through the confusion, USA TODAY has reviewed what regulators and clean beauty activists say about 10 controversial ingredients. Included are decisions from:

Campaign for Safe Cosmetics (CSC), run by nonprofit advocacy organization Breast Cancer Prevention Partners (BCPP).

Environmental Working Group (EWG), a nonprofit advocacy organization.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which oversees cosmetics in the U.S.

Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR), an industry-funded panel of experts who independently analyze ingredient safety.

(Environmental concerns and minor skin irritation issues are not included.)

