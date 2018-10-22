— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Somehow, it's already November. That means snowy weather is here, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are close behind, and the holidays are rapidly approaching. Whether you're working through your holiday shopping list or taking advantage of all the holiday sales to stock up on the things you need or just love to window shop all the deals and discounts retailers offer throughout the holiday season, we are here to help.
Here at Reviewed, our product experts have tested thousands of products from big-ticket items like TVs and refrigerators to everyday items like space heaters, cutting boards, headphones, and more. Why? So we can help you avoid spending your hard-earned money on potentially crappy stuff! Even though there are plenty of retailers with great return policies, no one wants to deal with shipping stuff back if they don't have to. And if you're buying something as a gift, you don't want to run the risk of giving someone something they'll hate.
To help you find not only the biggest savings and sales leading up to Black Friday, we're scouring the internet all month long and updating this page a few times a day. So be sure to bookmark us and check back often for new chances to save money before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Our 5 favorite deals right now
- AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $40) : This popular DNA testing kit matches the lowest price we've ever seen. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long lost relative.
- Ecovacs Deebot 601—$179.98 on Amazon (Save $20) with the code "GHPOSR98 " : The Deebot 601 is the improved version of the N79S, which is the improved version of the N79, which we rated as one of the best affordable smart robot vacuums. It connects to your phone AND you can control it with Alexa. This deal is good through 11/19.
- Harry Josh Pro Tools x Serge Normant The Volume Kit—$189 on Dermstore (Save $107) : This styling kit features our favorite hair dryer and is a steal considering the hair dyer alone typically retails for $249.
- KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer—$199.99 on eBay (Save $50) : KitchenAid stand mixers look good in any kitchen and you can get the 4.5-quart size for its lowest price in several gorgeous colors. It's rare to find a discount on these mixers and typically they're in boring colors like red and white, but with this deal you can still gift a bright colored KitchenAid without spending too much.
- Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale is back : You can save an extra 25% on clearance for already-discounted clothes, accessories, and more in this surprise pre-Black Friday sale.
TVs and Other Tech
- Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger—$52.79 on Amazon (Save $13.20) with the code "ANKERPC7" : This portable charger promises to charge most phones up to six times on a single charge.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 3-Ft Charging Cable—$9.59 on Amazon (Save $2.40) with the code "CABLE846" : We love the durable braided cord, as well as the ability to fast-charge. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 6-Ft Charging Cable—$11.19 on Amazon (Save $2.80) with the code "CABLE843" : This cable has the same features as the one above, but it's twice as long for $2 more. This discount is available until 11/30.
- DJI Mavic Pro Drone (DJI Refurblished)—$599 on eBay (Save $200) : If you want to be the next Casey Neistat or you're ready to step up your drone game, this deal is the perfect chance. A new Mavic Pro runs $850-$1000, which makes tis price even more appealing. (And it has free shipping!)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset Re-certified—$54.99 on eBay (Save $15) : This is the best gaming headset we've ever tested. Right now, it's at a new low price, marking the best sale we've ever seen for a certified refurbished model.
- Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Headphones—$119.99 on Amazon (Save $50) : This is one of the best truly wireless headphones we've ever tested, only being bested by Apple AirPods. We think they're a great choice for anyone who doesn't like Apple and they're at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$48.75 on Amazon (Save $20.25) : This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.
- Nintendo Switch 32GB Console—$269.99 on eBay (Save $30) : This is a nice discount for this popular gaming console. We can expect prices to be lower during Black Friday, but if you want to beat the rush, we still think it's a good deal.
- Nintendo Switch Travel Case—$17.74 on Amazon (Save $2.25) : If you got someone a Switch last year, give them a great travel case this year. This is the best one we've tested, and it's a few bucks off too!
- Samsung 65-Inch Q9 QLED 4K TV—$2,499.99 on Massdrop (Save $500) : With incredible picture quality and viewing experience, the Samsung Q9 QLED TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested. Although it's a bit pricey it's worth it to upgrade your fall TV and sports games, especially at this price. This sale runs until Nov. 10.
- TCL 55-In. Roku 4K Smart TV (2017)—$349.99 on Amazon (Save $30): With 4K and Roku's streaming platform built in, you really can't find a better deal on a low-end big screen TV. At this low sale price, we love this TV, especially for secondary viewing areas like bedrooms, kitchens, or playrooms. It usually costs $380, and originally retailed for $450, so we're loving this sale!
- Vizio 43-In. Class FHD 1080p Smart LED TV—$198 at Walmart (Save $80) : This TV is a great buy for the price, but we recommend using an external streaming device. You don't often see good TVs at this size, either so it's perfect for a small room on a budget.
Kitchen and Cooking
- All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan w/ Rack—$129.99 at Crate & Barrel (Save $50) : This typically $180 roasting pan did very well in our tests, and you can get a great discount in time for Thanksgiving. Amazon has it for the same price if you want Prime shipping, too.
- Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Travel Mug—$14.96 on Amazon (Save $5) : Our favorite travel mug is 25% off in universally stunning matte black.
- Cuisinart 9-Cup Food Processor—$143.08 on Amazon (Save $6) : This is the lowest price you can find on the smaller version of our favorite food processor.
- Cuisinart Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set—$188.13 on Amazon (Save $18) : Our favorite stainless steel cookware set is down to nearly its lowest price ever.
- Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle—$60.83 on Amazon (Save $20) : This is the best electric kettle we've tested, and while it's not the best price we've ever seen, we still think a $20 discount makes it well worth buying.
- Home Depot's Black Friday Appliance Sale (Save up to 40%) : Home Depot is discounting their large appliances, from fridges to dishwashers to to laundry centers up to 40% all month, and if you buy multiple appliances, you can get an extra $60-$500 off. The more you buy, the bigger the savings!
- KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer—$199.99 on eBay (Save $50) : KitchenAid stand mixers look good in any kitchen and you can get the 4.5-quart size for its lowest price in several gorgeous colors. It's rare to find a discount on these mixers and typically they're in boring colors like red and white, but with this deal you can still gift a bright colored KitchenAid without spending too much.
- Lodge 3.5-In. Mini Cast Iron Skillet—$4.69 on Amazon (Save $1.56) : You know all those adorable skillet desserts you see on Pinterest and Instagram and at trendy restaurants? Bet you didn't realize these little guys were so affordable at their typical $6.25. It's even better when they're under $5.
- Lodge 4.6-Qt. Cast Iron Dutch Oven—$54.90 on Amazon (Save $5) : This stunning red cast iron dutch oven is back down to its great sale price. Lodge makes the best cast iron cookware, so you really can't go wrong for your own kitchen or for a loved one.
- Lowe's—Save up to 40% on select appliances : In addition to the discounts, you can get up to $600 in rebates, like at Home Depot, but Lowes is offering these rebates in Lowe's gift cards.
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$448 on Amazon (Save $101) : This wildly expensive ice machine makes little nugget ice cubs that are perfect for cocktails and drinks. Right now, its down to its lowest price on Amazon.
- Rubbermaid Oven Thermometer—$5.30 on Amazon (Save $1.71) : This is the lowest price we've ever seen for one of the best oven thermometers we've ever tested.
- SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws—$5.89 on Amazon (Save $1) : These are the best reusable straws we've ever tested and they're back down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Staub 5.5-Qt. Round Cocotte Oven—$259.95 on Amazon (Save $65) : Staub outperformed Le Creuset in our tests, so we're thrilled to see this cocotte for such a great sale price.
- T-fal 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set—$76.78 on Amazon (Save $19.19) : This is the best price we've seen on the best nonstick cookware set we've ever tested.
- Wüsthof 7-Piece Knife Block Set—$ at Crate & Barrel (Save $20) : This knife set performed just as well as our favorite set from Zwillings, but didn't win top honor because it's a little pricier. However, Crate & Barrel has it for $20 less than Amazon right now, making it a great time to upgrade to a luxury set.
Laundry and Cleaning
- Black+Decker Pivot 20V—$59.89 on Amazon (Save $5.06) : This is a nice discount on our favorite affordable handheld vacuum, which is perfect for quick cleaning touchups during the holidays.
- Dyson Ball Total Clean Vacuum—$199.98 at Sam's Club (Save $100) : Who doesn't love a Dyson? This classic model is a great low price on 11/10 only.
- Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum—$240.99 on Amazon (Save $158) : If you don't have a lot of room or don't want a giant vacuum, this stick vacuum is one of the best. It usually sells for around $300, but it's on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Dyson V7 Car + Boat Handheld Cordless Vacuum—$181.94 on Amazon (Save $8) : The best handheld vacuum we've ever tested is usually around $190, but right now it's a few bucks cheaper, marking a new low price.
- Ecovacs Deebot 601—$179.98 on Amazon (Save $20) with the code "GHPOSR98 " : The Deebot 601 is the improved version of the N79S, which is the improved version of the N79, which we rated as one of the best affordable smart robot vacuums. It connects to your phone AND you can control it with Alexa. This deal is good through 11/19.
- Eufy RoboVac 11S—$ on Amazon $199.99 (Save $20) : This is the best affordable robot vacuum we've tested. It doesn't have smart features, so it's perfect for anyone who's sick of everything having an app, especially with the on-page $20 coupon offering a discount we haven't seen in over a month.
- Home Depot's Black Friday Appliance Sale (Save up to 40%) : Home Depot is discounting their large appliances, from fridges to dishwashers to to laundry centers up to 40% all month, and if you buy multiple appliances, you can get an extra $60-$500 off. The more you buy, the bigger the savings!
- iRobot Roomba 980—$459.99 on eBay (Save $240) : This is the absolute best robot vacuum we've tested (and we've tested hundreds). Right now, you can get it from a reputable eBay seller with a 99% positive rating and over 14k reviews for nearly half the list price. It typically sells for $700 on Amazon and $800 or more elsewhere, so the savings reflects this sale versus Amazon's price.
- Lowe's—Save up to 40% on select appliances : In addition to the discounts, you can get up to $600 in rebates, like at Home Depot, but Lowes is offering these rebates in Lowe's gift cards.
- Shark IONFlex 2X DuoClean Cordless Ultralight Vacuum—$199.98 at Sam's Club (Save $100) : If you hate lugging around a heavy vacuum just to tidy up, this stick vacuum might be a great alternative, especially at $100 off (11/10 only).
- Tineco A10 Cordless Stick Vacuum—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50) with the code"HIV8522O" : Tineco vacuums are made by the same people behind Ecovacs robot vacuums, which we love. Between that, the low price, and the 366 positive reviews, we think this is a great affordable vacuum.
Home and Outdoor
- Amazon Basics Assorted Items—Save up to 20% : If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you've no doubt seen listing for AmazonBasics versions of name-brand stuff. In our experience, the quality is always pretty decent, and the prices are definitely pretty great for the quality and compared to brand-name alternatives. They've got everything from kitchen gadgets and tech accessories to clothing and bedding.
- Amazon Furniture—Save up to 25% : We don't test furniture (yet) but a few of our editors have purchased things from Amazon's furniture brands—Rivet and Stone & Beam—and have all thought the quality was consistently higher than expected, especially given the price. So this sale has us extra excited.
- Crate & Barrel—Save 20% off a ton of stuff : You can get great discounts on bedding, rugs, throw blankets, curtains, and C&B Kids right now!
- Houzz Friends and Family Sale—Save 75% on almost everything : You can get huge discounts on everything from furniture to kitchenware to home decor and more for steep discounts. This sale runs through 11/14.
- L.L.Bean—Save 25% off your order with the code "FALL25" : Save a nice chunk off your favorite flannels and coveted Bean Boots with this sale that ends 11/13.
- Lowe's—Get up to $50 back on select artificial holiday trees : If you're thinking of investing in a reusable artificial tree this year, get it from Lowe's and get up to $50 back in the form of a Lowe's gift card.
- Sam's Club Member's Mark 9-Ft. Bristle Fir Christmas Tree—$249.98 at Sam's Club (Save $50)
- Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Luggage Set—$99.99 on eBay (Save $170) : Samsonite makes our favorite carry-on luggage, so we were pumped to see this 3-piece set on sale for over 50% off. Plus, it's sold directly from Samsonite, not some sketchy eBay reseller that jacks up the price.
- Serta Mattress Sale—Save up to $900 : Serta is offering discounts up to $400 on their iComfort and iComfort Hybrid Mattresses, and up to $500 on their adjustable bases.
- Sleep Restoration Gel Fiber Filled Pillow—$28.99 on Amazon (Save $11) : Our favorite affordable pillows are back down to the lowest price we've ever seen and are both fluffy and comfortable.
Lifestyle
- 23andMe DNA Kit—$69 on Amazon (Save $30) : This was one of the hottest items for Black Friday 2017, so it's no surprise we're already seeing the price drop.If you're thinking if gifting this to someone, get it early because it sold out fast last year.
- adidas sneakers and clothing—20-30% off on eBay : Get NMD sneakers, altheisure wear and more from adidas in this one-day pre-Black Friday eBay sale. The discounts do look bigger than they actually are, as these items sell for less than the listed eBay price at other retailers, but it's still a good discount. And since everything's being sold on adidas's eBay store, there's no risk of shady third-party sellers.
- Amazon Basics Assorted Items—Save up to 20% : If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you've no doubt seen listing for AmazonBasics versions of name-brand stuff. In our experience, the quality is always pretty decent, and the prices are definitely pretty great for the quality and compared to brand-name alternatives. They've got everything from kitchen gadgets and tech accessories to clothing and bedding.
- AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $40) : This popular DNA testing kit matches the lowest price we've ever seen. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long lost relative.
- Apple Watch Series 4—$389 on eBay (Save $10) : A 2% discount might not seem that great, but for an Apple product, any discount is worth checking out. If you were going to get this as a gift for someone (even if it's you), you could use the extra $10 to get screen protectors or an iTunes gift card.
- Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$121.58 on Amazon (Save $28) : The Charge 2 was our favorite fitness tracker until the Charge 3 arrived, offering waterproofing, a longer battery life, and a few extra features. The Charge 2 is still amazing, especially when it's $30 less than the 3.
- Harry Josh Pro Tools x Serge Normant The Volume Kit—$189 on Dermstore (Save $107) : This styling kit features our favorite hair dryer and is a steal considering the hair dyer alone typically retails for $249.
- MeUndies—Save up to 20% with the code "SKIMUNDIES" : Use this exclusive code to get a discount through 11/12. Spend $50, save 10%; spend $75, save 15%, spend $100, save 20%. One of our editors swears by these undies, and we love that you can find the same patterns in men's and women's styles.
- Nordstrom—Save up to 40% on Sale Items : If you love shopping for clothing and accessories at Nordstrom, and you love getting a. good deal, you'll be happy to know they're giving an extra 40% off sale items now through 11/18.
- Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale is back : You can save an extra 25% on clearance for already-discounted clothes, accessories, and more in this surprise pre-Black Friday sale.
- REI's totally not Black Friday sale—Save up to 30% sitewide : Even though REI does not participate in Black Friday sales, they still have a massive end-of-year sale that's perfect for anyone in need of new sporting or outdoor equipment.
- Sephora—VIB mebers save an extra 20% with the code "VIBBONUS" : If you're a VIB member (meaning you spend at least $350 a year), you can take advantage of extra savings now through 11/15.
- Superdry—Save up to 60% on eBay : You can get great discounts on Superdry clothing and accessories on 11/10.
- Shutterfly—Save 50% on almost everything : Our favorite online photo printing company is running an amazing sale now through Sunday, Nov. 11. It's the perfect chance to get custom holiday cards, print photos for gifts, and more.
- Wayfair Big Holiday Sale —Save up to 70% off holiday items for your home.
Smart Home
- Arlo Pro 3-Camera Smart Home Security System—$229.99 at Sam's Club (Save $70) : This is one of our favorite smart indoor security camera options. Keep an eye on things while you're at Grandma's house for the holidays.
- Google Home Mini—$26.99 on eBay (Save $23) : While you can get discounts on 2 or 3 Minis directly from Google, the Mini itself is not on sale there yet. But you can get it from a reputable eBay seller with over 60k reviews and 99.3% positive feedback for just $29.99. We haven't seen a price that good for this smart assistant in quite a while.
- Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack Smart Bulbs—$28.44 on Amazon (Save $2) : If you have Hue lights, you can add to your growing collection and make another room smarter with this 2-pack at a great low price.
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Lightstrips—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $30) : If you have Hue smart lights, you should definitely check out these strips. They look amazing under counters or behind furniture, and aside from one brief sale in January, this matches the best price we've ever seen.
- TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $3) : One of our favorite smart plugs is under $20, which is always a great buy.
- Wemo WiFi-Enabled Light Switch—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10) : Stop getting up to turn the lights off with a smart switch that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and your smartphone.
Parenting (and toys!)
- Assorted Board Games, Video Games, Kids' Books, and Movies—Buy 2 Get 1 Free at Target : This is great chance to snag gifts for all the kids on your list.
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet—$69.99 on Amazon (Save $30) : Our favorite tablet for kids is back down to its lowest price. This a great way to keep kids entertained during the holidays while still being able to control their screen time with parental controls. Plus, it comes with a free year of Amazon FreeTime, which has a ton of educational games and videos. The Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 are also on sale for $40 and $50 off, respectively.
- Graco Pack 'n Play On the Go Playard—$53.81 on Amazon (Save $6) : This is one of the best playards out there. not only is it the lightest one we tested, but it's also the most affordable, especially now that it's back to the best price we've seen since summer.
- Lifetime Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop—$129 at Walmart (Save $27.18) : Save on a highly rated basketball hoop for your backyard.
- Magformers Magnetic Toys—Save 30% or more on Amazon : This deal is good for one day only (11/9), but you can choose between 18 different magnetic toy sets, all of which look so fun that we might just get some for our desks!
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.