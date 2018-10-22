636774445427182904-bf-deals-deebot-harryjosh.jpg
This weekend, you can find amazing pre-Black Friday deals on tons of great stuff.
Somehow, it's already November. That means snowy weather is here, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are close behind, and the holidays are rapidly approaching. Whether you're working through your holiday shopping list or taking advantage of all the holiday sales to stock up on the things you need or just love to window shop all the deals and discounts retailers offer throughout the holiday season, we are here to help.

Here at Reviewed, our product experts have tested thousands of products from big-ticket items like TVs and refrigerators to everyday items like space heaters, cutting boards, headphones, and more. Why? So we can help you avoid spending your hard-earned money on potentially crappy stuff! Even though there are plenty of retailers with great return policies, no one wants to deal with shipping stuff back if they don't have to. And if you're buying something as a gift, you don't want to run the risk of giving someone something they'll hate.

To help you find not only the biggest savings and sales leading up to Black Friday, we're scouring the internet all month long and updating this page a few times a day. So be sure to bookmark us and check back often for new chances to save money before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Our 5 favorite deals right now

  1. AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $40) : This popular DNA testing kit matches the lowest price we've ever seen. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long lost relative.
  2. Ecovacs Deebot 601—$179.98 on Amazon (Save $20) with the code "GHPOSR98 " : The Deebot 601 is the improved version of the N79S, which is the improved version of the N79, which we rated as one of the best affordable smart robot vacuums. It connects to your phone AND you can control it with Alexa. This deal is good through 11/19.
  3. Harry Josh Pro Tools x Serge Normant The Volume Kit—$189 on Dermstore (Save $107) : This styling kit features our favorite hair dryer and is a steal considering the hair dyer alone typically retails for $249.
  4. KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer—$199.99 on eBay (Save $50) : KitchenAid stand mixers look good in any kitchen and you can get the 4.5-quart size for its lowest price in several gorgeous colors. It's rare to find a discount on these mixers and typically they're in boring colors like red and white, but with this deal you can still gift a bright colored KitchenAid without spending too much.
  5. Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale is back : You can save an extra 25% on clearance for already-discounted clothes, accessories, and more in this surprise pre-Black Friday sale. 

TVs and Other Tech

636772671198811422-Q9-HERO.jpg
Get the best quality for watching Thanksgiving football games.
Reviewed / Lee Neikirk

Kitchen and Cooking

636772712863079674-DSC-0728.jpg
Nothing looks better on a counter than a KitchenAid.
Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Laundry and Cleaning

636770973122756780-dyson-v7.jpg
Make sure your home and car are tidy before you pick grandma up at the airport.
Dyson

Home and Outdoor

636770974085697344-Sleep-Resoration-pillows.jpg
After you're done with your holiday shopping, take a well-deserved nap with a brand new pillow.
Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Lifestyle

636767501964155948-HarryJoshHero.jpg
Anyone who dries their hair would love our favorite hair dryer, and your wallet will love the discount.
Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Smart Home

636772710952825701-Wemo-light.jpg
Control your lights from anywhere.
Wemo

Parenting (and toys!) 

636772684216864544-Fire-Tablet-Kids.jpg
Keep kids entertained during the long holiday road trips.
Amazon

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

