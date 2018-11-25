— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Cyber Monday tech deals this year are bringing us some pretty great prices on major brands like Echo, Bose, FitBit, Apple, Microsoft, and many more. We're making sure you get tech deals that are really worth your money so you don't end up with junk.
We’re vetting all the best Cyber Monday deals for you in real time, but if you're looking for the very best tech deals for Cyber Monday, you're in the right place.
The best Cyber Monday tech deals
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 (Save $25.99): This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals of the year. It's brand new and more than half off. Insane.
- Anker Soundcore Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker 2-Pack—$49.59 on Amazon with the code "ANKSPK20" (Save $20.40): People go bonkers for these tiny handheld Bluetooth speakers, and now you can save $10 per speaker with this awesome 2-pack deal. Just don't forget to use the code "ANKSPK20" at checkout.
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 at Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now. The Target version of this vacuum (same but off by a letter) is available for the same price as well.
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The all-new Charge 3 is amazing, and it's never been on sale before now. The battery lasts over a week, it's waterproof, and the design is much sleeker than ever before. No wonder we named it the best fitness tracker of 2018. It's available at Target for the same price too.
- Google Home Mini 2-Pack—$50 at Jet.com (Save $50): Two for the price of one! If you're more into Google Assistant than Alexa, now's the time to snag some of these space-friendly smart speakers. They'd make great stocking stuffers, too.
- Jabra 45e Alexa-Enabled Wireless Earbuds—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these Bluetooth wireless earbuds. Considering we loved their true wireless earbuds almost as much as Apple Airpods, we're confident this set will be sure to please too.
- Apple MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017)—$2,499 at B&H (Save $300): If you need a workhorse, pro-quality MacBook, this 2017 model is a great pickup. It has a large 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a quadcore i7 processor, and a dedicated graphics card. It comes with the fancy new Touchbar (which not everyone loves), but at this price at least you’re not paying extra for it.
- Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Wireless Kids' Headphones—$74.99 from Puro Sound Labs (Save $25): These are the best-tested kids' headphones. They keep the volume at safe levels, they're wireless, and they come in 5 fun colors. (If you want Prime shipping, you can get them for $1 more on Amazon too.)
- Google Home Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant—$99 at Target (Save $50) Google's new Home Hub has some really cool features, not the least of which is its ability to display your Google Photos. And this is one of the few smart displays that does not have a built-in camera—a plus for the privacy-conscious.
More tech deals
- 1More Triple Driver IEMs Wired Ear Buds—$54.99 at Massdrop (Save $45): These headphones are among our favorites, and this discount makes it a great time to get a pair.
- AmazonBasics Vault Case for Nintendo Switch—$17.74 at Amazon (Save $2.25)
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 3-Ft Charging Cable—$9.59 on Amazon (Save $2.40) with the code "CABLE846": We love the durable braided cord, as well as the ability to fast-charge. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 6-Ft Charging Cable—$11.19 on Amazon (Save $2.80) with the code "CABLE843": This cable has the same features as the one above, but it's twice as long for $2 more. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Anker Powerline II Lightning Cable (6ft)—$10.19 on Amazon (Save $2.80): Anker's charging cables are among the more durable options, and we love the price for this 6-foot Lightning cable. It's only available for the white option though. You can also get the 10-foot version for $10.49 and save $4.50 with the code "AKCBL567."
- Apple HomePod—$249.99 at Best Buy (Save $100): We've never seen this musical beast on sale before, so this is huge. It sounds incredible, and if you're an Apple fan and a music lover, you should really consider this deal.
- Apple iPhone XR 128GB—$774 on eBay (Save $25)
- Apple iPhone XS 64 GB—$970 on eBay (Save $29)
- Apple iPhone XS Max 256 GB—$1,209 on eBay (Save $40)
- Apple Watch Series 3 Stainless Steel (42mm, GPS + Cellular)—$449 at B&H (Save $179): If you use an iPhone and want a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is your best bet. This Series 3 Apple Watch has both GPS and Cellular, so your watch can stay connected even when you’re away from your phone.
- Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7BK Over-Ear Headphones—$179.00 on Amazon (Save $70): Our top-rated headphones! They’re on the lowest price of the year.
- Audio-Technica ATG-M40x Over-Ear Headphones—$79 at Amazon (Save $20): These headphones are well-regarded for their high-quality sound and affordable price, but this deal drops them as low as they've been in awhile.
- Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Wireless Earbuds—$99.99 at Best Buy (Save $20): If the kid wants Beats headphones, but $200+ is outside your budget, these little earbuds are the perfect compromise.
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 at Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
- Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones—$99 at Amazon (Save $50): This is the lowest price we've seen recently on these wireless earbuds from Bose, which are almost always $150.
- Canon EOS M50 Digital SLR Camera (black)—$599.99 at Target (Save $300)
- Doxie Go SE Portable Scanner with WiFi—$149 on Amazon (Save $80): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which lets you connect to your devices wirelessly over WiFi. The non-WiFi version is also on sale for $20 cheaper.
- Doxie Q Portable Scanner—$189 on Amazon (Save $66): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which auto-feeds your documents so you don't have to wait and watch while you scan.
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet—$69.99 (Save $30): This is the best tablet for kids. It comes with a 2-year warranty, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, parental controls, and a great value.
- Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa—$29.99 (Save $20)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet—$89.99 (Save $40): This is just as great as the Fire 7. It's got a slightly bigger screen with a better picture quality, but comes will all the same extra features and add-ons, all for only $20 more.
- Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle—$79.99 (Save $39.99)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet—$149.99 (Save $50): This may cost more than twice as much as the Fire 7, but the screen is 3 inches larger and it's got better picture quality.
- Fire HD 10 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle—$144.99 (Save $59.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free—$99.99 (Save $50 off): If you want a nice, but affordable tablet, the Fire HD 10 might be your best bet, especially at this price.
- Fire TV Cube—$59.99 (Save $60): Amazon's first hands-free streaming media player with Alexa is on sale for the first time ever.
- Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote—$34.99 (Save $15): The upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick on sale for the first time ever.
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote—$24.99 (Save $15): This is one of our favorite media streaming devices and it's back down to its lowest price.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 and $15 Target gift card—$59.99 at Target (Save $5): Get a free $15 gift card when you get the best affordable instant camera at Target. The camera alone is $50 at Amazon, so just be aware that you're paying a little extra for that gift card than you might think.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Twin Pack—$14.99 at Target (Save $5): Gifting the camera to someone? This is the perfect stocking stuffer!
- HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer—$89.95 on Amazon (Save $30): This is one of our favorite portable photo printers down to its lowest price.
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 at Target (Save $25): Sold out in coral, but you can still get this smart speaker in chalk and charcoal.
- GoPro HERO7 Silver—$229.99 at Target (Save $70)
- GoPro Hero7 Waterproof HD 4K Camera (+ 128GB SD Card and $30 Best Buy Gift Card)—$399.99 at Best Buy (Save $299.99): Aspiring vloggers will love unwrapping this gift, especially with the free 128GB SD card. You can even keep the $30 e-gift card for yourself or gift it to someone else on your list.
- Honor View10 GSM 128GB Unlocked Smartphone—$349.99 on Amazon (Save $80): This typically $430 phone is highly rated, and it's the lowest price we've seen. It even have facial-recognition unlock like the iPhone X series.
- Hubsan H107D X4 Quadcopter with FPV camera—$79.99 at B&H (Save $120): This is a great beginner drone, especially for under $100.
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset Re-certified—$54.99 on eBay (Save $15): This is the best gaming headset we've ever tested. Right now, it's at a new low price, marking the best sale we've ever seen for a certified refurbished model.
- Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds—$119.99 on Amazon (Save $50): These are our favorite true wireless headphones that aren't Apple AirPods back down to their lowest price.
- JoJo Siwa Headphones—$12.99 at Kohl's (Save $17): If your kids have ever asked for these popular headphones, this sale is the best time to make their dreams come true.
- Kindle Best-Sellers—Up to 80% off on Amazon: With popular titles like Game of Thrones for just a few bucks, it's the perfect time to build your e-library.
- Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen.)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is not the new, waterproof Kindle, which is not on sale right now. But unless you planned to read only in the shower and at the pool, the older model was our favorite Kindle e-reader before the new one came out. And we love that it's only $80, the lowest price ever.
- Lenovo 8" Smart Display with Google Assistant—$99.99 on Best Buy (Save $100): If you want a Google-powered smart display with a camera, go with the Lenovo, which is half off right now.
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller—$59.99 at Target (Save $10)
- NordVPN Internet Protection—$107.55 for 3-year subscription (75% off): You’ve heard of VPNs. You’ve probably thought about finally installing one. NordVPN is highly rated by a number of experts and this is the lowest price we’ve seen. The 30-day money-back guarantee seals the deal.
- Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera—$497 on Amazon (Save $101): This is one of our favorite digital cameras, and right now you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen. It shoots 4K video and takes 20.1MP photos for super high definition whether you're snapping pics at your kids' football games or recording their holiday spectacular.
- Playstation 4 Slim 1TB Console with God of War, GT Sport, and Uncharted 4—$405 at Amazon (Save $24.99)
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code)—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is an incredible deal for a full year of PlayStation Plus, which enables online multiplayer on PS4 and offers free games every month.
- Playstation VR Skyrim bundle—$299.99 at B&H (Save $100)
- Portal from Facebook—$149 on Amazon (Save $50): If you love the idea of Facebook's Portal, which automatically tracks you during video calls with loved ones as you walk around your room, this deal makes it a great time to try one out. The larger Portal Plus, which rotates and has better speakers, is also on sale for $299 ($150 off).
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6" 16GB Tablet and $25 Google Play credit—$129 at Walmart (Save $60)
- SanDisk 200GB MicroSDXC Memory Card—$29.99 at Amazon (Save $18.51)
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB Micro SDXC Card with Adapter—$11.99 on Amazon (Save $6.50): In September, these SD cards (made by our favorite SD card maker) were selling for nearly $20. They've been falling in price for a few cents pretty consistently, and right now you can get them for nearly their lowest price yet. They're perfect for cameras, phones, and tablets with removable storage, and Nintendo Switch consoles.
- Sonos One Smart Speaker with Alexa—$174 on Amazon (Save $25): We haven't seen a deal this good on one of the best-sounding smart speakers since last Black Friday!
- Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer—$599 on Amazon (Save $100): This is the best sale we've seen on this subwoofer since July 2017.
- Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 (Gold)—$39.99 at Target (Save $25)
- Tile Tracker 4- and 8-Packs—50% off at Tile
- Tile Tracker 4-Pack with a Free Google Home Mini—$49.99 at Best Buy (Save $65)
- Tile Pro Tracker 4-Pack with a Free Echo Dot—$100 from Tile (Save $40)
- Turtle Beach Stealth Gaming Headset—$84.95 at Amazon (Save $15)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Fortnite—$229.99 at Best Buy (Save $70): If your gamer is dying to try Fortnite, this bundle is the perfect gift. Technically Fortnite is free to play, but you're also getting a bunch of skins and stuff, so it's worth it.
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft—$199.99 at Best Buy (Save $100): What's not to love about this sale? Minecraft is fun for all ages, too.
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Battlefield V—$229 at Walmart (Save $70): Battlefield V has a complex, captivating story and super fun online MMO games too. It's a must if you like FPSs.
- Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console—$379.99 at eBay (Save $120): Go big or go home, right? If eBay's not your ideal place to shop, both Target and Best Buy have it for $20 more (still a great deal) if you want to pick it up at your local store.
More TV and home entertainment deals
- Anker Nebula Mars Lite—$239.99 on Amazon with the code "BFNEBULA" (Save $60): Anker's tiny portable projectors seem like a novelty, but they're actually amazing. You can literally watch TV anywhere. This one has a lower-quality picture than its bigger brother, but it costs more than half as much with this Black Friday coupon.
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,296.99 on Amazon (Save $200): Typically this high-quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8. It usually costs $3,000 and has been selling for around $2,500 for the last few months, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Keep all your devices in one place with a universal remote. This one works with Alexa, has a customizable touchscreen, and can control up to 15 electronics, including Philips Hue smart lights.
- Roku Ultra 4K TV Streaming Device—$79.95 on Amazon (Save $10.04): This was originally on sale for $50, and we think it may drop again by Cyber Monday, so add it to your cart and wait. It's worth it for the best streaming device.
- Samsung NU6900 55-In. Smart 4K TV—$397.99 at Best Buy (Save $102): This TV is actually $78 cheaper at Best Buy than the smaller 50-inch version is on Amazon. Mind blown.
- Samsung NU8000 55-In. 8-Series Smart 4K TV—$747.99 on Amazon (Save $150): We were impressed by this TV in our tests, but have heard that these TVs may not be compatible with gaming consoles, so it's not ideal if you play games (or your giftee does). You can also get a 65-inch model on sale for $997.99 with $300 in savings.
- Samsung QN82Q6FN 82" Smart QLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR—$2,599 on eBay (Save $400): If you want the biggest TV you've ever seen in real life, this is a great option. It's basically twice as big as what most people have.
- Samsung Q9FN 75-In. QLED Smart 4K TV—$3,499.99 at Massdrop (Save $2,500): If you want to most advanced TV on the block, QLED is the way to go and the Samsung Q9 series is the best of the best. It's got a huge price tag, but for a 75-inch screen at nearly half off, it may be worth it.
- Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar with Alexa—$349 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time the Beam has ever gone on sale for more than a couple bucks.
- Sonos Connect:AmpWireless Home Audio Amplifier—$399 on Amazon (Save $100): If you love the rich sound quality of Sonos speakers, this amp is the perfect way to make it even more enjoyable, especially at 20% off.
- Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018)—$998 on Amazon (Save $400): This is the lowest price ever on Sony’s gorgeous 4K TV.
- TCL 28-In. Roku Smart 4K TV—$119 at Amazon (Save $40): We love the affordability and functionality of this TV. This smaller size is great for a kid's bedroom, a dorm, the kitchen, or anywhere, really!
- TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV—$629.99 on Amazon (Save $170)
More smart home deals
- Arlo Pro Security System with Siren and 5 Wireless Cameras—$549.24 on Amazon (Save $270.75): This security kit includes some of our favorite smart cameras, and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Arlo Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Smart Security Camera 3-Pack—$228.65 on Amazon (Save $71): This is one of our favorite smart camera options, and it's back down to within a few cents of the lowest price.
- Blink XT Indoor 1-Camera System—$66.99 on Amazon (Save $33): We love the compact, discreet design of these indoor smart cameras, and you can get as few or as many as you need and still save.
- Blink XT Indoor 2-Camera System—$113.99 on Amazon (Save $56)
- Blink XT Indoor 3-Camera System—$153.99 on Amazon (Save $76)
- Blink XT Indoor 5-Camera System—$233.99 on Amazon (Save $166)
- Circle by Disney—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $49): This is the best price by nearly $20 for this wireless parental control device. You can set device-specific time limits and monitor what your kids are doing online.
- Echo Dot (2nd gen.)—$19.99 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 on Amazon (Save $25.99)
- Echo Dot (2nd Gen) and Amazon Smart Plug—$24.99 at Amazon (Save $39.99)
- Echo (2nd gen.)—$69 on Amazon (Save $30.99)
- Echo Plus (2nd-gen.)—$109.99 on Amazon (Save $40)
- Echo Show (2nd. gen.)—$179.99 on Amazon (Save $50)
- Echo Show (2nd gen.) 2-Pack—$339.98 on Amazon (Save $120)
- Echo Spot—$89.99 on Amazon (Save $40)
- Echo Spot 2-Pack—$159.98 on Amazon (Save $100)
- ecobee 3 Light Smart Thermostat—$139.99 at Kohl's (Save $30)
- Furbo Dog Camera—$135 at Amazon (Save $114): This is the best smart camera for pet owners!
- Google Home Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$79 at Kohl's (Save $50)
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 at Target (Save $25): This is sold out in Coral, but still available on Charcoal and Chalk.
- Insteon Smart Dimmer Wall Switch—$36.48 on Amazon (Save $13.51)
- Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit—$79.95 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the best smart in-wall dimmer switch we've ever tested. It's the only switch that doesn't require a neutral power line and right now, you can get it for its lowest price.
- Logitech Harmony Hub—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This magical device, on sale for its lowest price, allows you to sync up to eight devices, including TVs, streaming boxes, Hue smart lights, and more. And you can control everything all from an app on your phone. We've never seen a better price, either.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Not only does this remote allow you to sync your home entertainment center into one place with an easy to use touchscreen, but it also works with Alexa and has a smartphone app (which is great when the remote battery dies). It even lets you control smart home devices from the same place.
- Nest Gen 3 Smart Thermostat—$179 on Amazon (Save $14): You can get the same deal at eBay for the same price, too.
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell—$179 at Target (Save $50.99)
- Nest Indoor Smart Security Camera—$129 on eBay (Save $70): This is our favorite indoor camera.
- Philips Hue White A19 4-Pack—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack Smart Bulbs—$28.44 on Amazon (Save $2): If you have Hue lights, you can add to your growing collection and make another room smarter with this 2-pack at a great low price.
- Philips Hue White A19 Start Kit with 4 bulbs and hub—$79.94 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (2-Pack)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $70)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Lightstrip—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $30)
- Philips Hue White and Color A19 Bulb—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White and Color BR30 Smart Flood Light—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (3-Pack)—$119.99 at Best Buy (Save $70): This is the best smart bulb money can buy, especially at this sale price, which is actually the same as what it costs refurbished at Amazon. We love that you can choose between hundreds of colors, and you can add up to 50 bulbs on one hub.
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security System—$188.98 (Save $80): We love the Ring Doorbell 2, so we’re confident you’ll enjoy this security package, which is $10 cheaper than the 5-piece kit. It features a base station, 3 contact sensors, 2 motion detectors, keypad, and range extender.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot—$139.99 on Amazon (Save $110): This is the best smart video doorbell we've tested, and you get an all-new Echo Dot for free.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + 5-Piece Ring Alarm Security Kit—$298 (Save $100): If you want a video doorbell and also wouldn’t mind a little more security, this is the bun due for you. It includes a video doorbell, a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.
- TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $3): One of our favorite smart plugs is under $20, which is always a great buy.
- TP-Link Smart Switch—$21.99 on Amazon (Save $13): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this smart switch.
- Wemo WiFi-Enabled Light Switch—$39.95 on Amazon (Save $10): Stop getting up to turn the lights off with a smart switch that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and your smartphone.
- Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Keypad with Z-Wave—$152.58 on Amazon (Save $46.42)
More laptop deals
- Acer Aspire E 15 (8th Gen Intel Core + 6GB RAM)—$324.99 at Amazon
- Asus VivoBook S15 (gun metal)—$849 at B&H (Save $50)
- Google Pixelbook (16GB RAM + touchscreen)—$1,340.90 at Amazon (Save $308.10)
- HP Pavilion 15-inch Gaming Laptop—$949 on Amazon (Save $150)
- Lenovo 15.6-inch Legion Y7000 Notebook—$1,219 at B&H (Save $380)
- Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$47.99 on Amazon (Save $21): This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.
- Microsoft Surface Go (New) 4GB RAM + Intel Premium Gold—$449 at Amazon (Save $50)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5 + 8GB RAM)—$799 at Amazon (Save $259)
- Norton Security Premium—$34.99 on Amazon (Save $29): This typically $50 security software can be used on up to 10 devices, and it's at its lowest price right now.
- NordVPN Internet Protection—$107.55 for 3-year subscription (75% off): You’ve heard of VPNs. You’ve probably thought about finally installing one. NordVPN is highly rated by a number of experts and this is the lowest price we’ve seen. The 30-day money-back guarantee seals the deal.
More lifestyle deals
- Apple Watch Series 3 Stainless Steel (42mm, GPS + Cellular)—$449 at B&H (Save $179): If you use an iPhone and want a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is your best bet. This Series 3 Apple Watch has both GPS and Cellular, so your watch can stay connected even when you’re away from your phone.
- Fitbit Alta HR—$79.95 at Target (Save $50): If you want a minimalistic fitness tracker with plenty of features, the Alta HR is a good bet.
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The all-new Charge 3 is amazing, and it's never been on sale before now. The battery lasts over a week, it's waterproof, and the design is much sleeker than ever before. No wonder we named it the best fitness tracker of 2018. It's available at Target for the same price too.
- Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch—$199.95 at Target (Save $70): We haven't gotten to test this one yet, but if you've been wanting a Fitbit-centric smartwatch, we love this sale price.
- Fitbit Versa—$149 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time we've ever seen this fitness tracker on sale! It's available at Target for the same price with more band options, too.
- Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch—$199.99 at Garmin (Save $50)
- Mynt Shiatsu Foot Massager—$159.99 on Amazon with the code "USM26111" (Save $40)
- Mynt Shiatsu Massage Pillow with Heat—$32.99 on Amazon with the code "USM23511" (Save $7)
- Mynt Shiatsu Massager—$42.99 on Amazon with the code "USM22511" (Save $7)
- Nikon Cool Shot 20 Golf Rangefinder (US Version)—$146.95 on Amazon (Save $50)
- Oral-B Pro 3000 Electric Toothbrush—$59.95 on Amazon (Save $29.99)
- Oral-B Pro 8000 Series Electric Toothbrush—$139.94 on Amazon (Save $40): This typically $180 smart toothbrush is also on sale at Target and Walmart for the same price, which is the lowest ever.
- Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Heart Rate and Oxygen Monitor—$215.97 on Amazon (Save $84): These smart socks allow parents to keep a watchful eye on their child's vitals while they sleep, so parents can rest too.
- Peloton Exercise Bike and Accessories Package—$2,245 from Peloton (Save $249)—Get “The Works” accessories package for free (a $249 value) with the purchase of a Peloton exercise bike through November 26.
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush—$229.95 (Save $100): This is the Cadillac of electric toothbrushes, and we love the discount!
Check out the all the best Cyber Monday deals right now
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.
