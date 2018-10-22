— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Somehow, it's already the middle of November. That means snowy weather is here, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are close behind, and the holidays are rapidly approaching. Whether you're working through your holiday shopping list or taking advantage of all the holiday sales to stock up on the things you need or just love to window shop all the deals and discounts retailers offer throughout the holiday season, we are here to help.
Here at Reviewed, our product experts have tested thousands of products from big-ticket items like TVs and refrigerators to everyday items like space heaters, cutting boards, headphones, and more. Why? So we can help you avoid spending your hard-earned money on potentially crappy stuff! Even though there are plenty of retailers with great return policies, no one wants to deal with shipping stuff back if they don't have to. And if you're buying something as a gift, you don't want to run the risk of giving someone something they'll hate.
To help you find not only the biggest savings and sales leading up to Black Friday, we're scouring the internet all month long and updating this page a few times a day every day with new deals. So be sure to bookmark us and check back often for new chances to save money before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Our 5 Favorite Deals Right Now
- AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $40) : This popular DNA testing kit matches the lowest price we've ever seen. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long lost relative.
- Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Travel Mug—$14.96 on Amazon (Save $5) : Our favorite travel mug is 25% off in universally stunning matte black.
- Ecovacs Deebot 601—$179.98 on Amazon (Save $20) with the code "GHPOSR98 " : The Deebot 601 is the improved version of the N79S, which is the improved version of the N79, which we rated as one of the best affordable smart robot vacuums. It connects to your phone AND you can control it with Alexa. This deal is good through 11/19.
- Harry Josh Pro Tools x Serge Normant The Volume Kit—$189 on Dermstore (Save $107) : This styling kit features our favorite hair dryer and is a steal considering the hair dyer alone typically retails for $249.
- LG C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500) : This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $300 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
Tech Deals
- Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger—$52.79 on Amazon (Save $13.20) with the code "ANKERPC7" : This portable charger promises to charge most phones up to six times on a single charge.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 3-Ft Charging Cable—$9.59 on Amazon (Save $2.40) with the code "CABLE846" : We love the durable braided cord, as well as the ability to fast-charge. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 6-Ft Charging Cable—$11.19 on Amazon (Save $2.80) with the code "CABLE843" : This cable has the same features as the one above, but it's twice as long for $2 more. This discount is available until 11/30.
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset Re-certified—$54.99 on eBay (Save $15) : This is the best gaming headset we've ever tested. Right now, it's at a new low price, marking the best sale we've ever seen for a certified refurbished model.
- Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$48 on Amazon (Save $21) : This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.
- Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera—$497.99 on Amazon (Save $100) : This is one of our favorite digital cameras, and right now you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen. It shoots 4K video and takes 20.1MP photos for super high definition whether you're snapping pics at your kids' football games or recording their holiday spectacular.
TV and Home Entertainment Deals
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500) : This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $300 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,296.99 on Amazon (Save $200) : Typically this high quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen on Amazon. Although we've found lower prices with a Massdrop sale, we still think this a great deal, plus you can get Prime shipping. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.
- Logitech Harmony Elite RemoteControl and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100) : Not only does this remote allow you to sync your home entertainment center into one place with an easy to use touchscreen, but it also works with Alexa and has a smartphone app (which is great when the remote battery dies). It even lets you control smart home devices from the same place.
- Nintendo Switch Travel Case—$17.74 on Amazon (Save $2.25) : If you got someone a Switch last year, give them a great travel case this year. This is the best one we've tested, and it's a few bucks off too!
- Samsung 32-Inch Smart LED HDTV—$175 on eBay (Save $75) : Get this small smart TV for its lowest price on eBay, beating Target's Black Friday price by $4.
- Samsung NU8000 55-In. 8-Series Smart 4K TV—$747.99 on Amazon (Save $150) : We were impressed by this TV in our tests, but have heard that these TVs may not be compatible with gaming consoles, so it's not ideal if you play games (or your giftee does). You can also get a 65-inch model on sale for $997.99 with $300 in saving.
- TCL 43-In. Roku 4K Smart TV (2018)—$279.99 (Save $50) : This is currently out of stock. This TCL 4K TV is a bit cheaper than the similar S5 model, which is on sale for $320 (down from $350). The main reason this one's $40 less? The S5 model comes with the Advanced remote that has a headphone jack (and it's got Dolby vision and "wide color"). But you can get the same remote features with the Roku app on your phone for the S4.
- TCL 55-In. Roku 4K Smart TV (2017)—$349.99 on Amazon (Save $30): With 4K and Roku's streaming platform built in, you really can't find a better deal on a low-end big screen TV. At this low sale price, we love this TV, especially for secondary viewing areas like bedrooms, kitchens, or playrooms. It usually costs $380, and originally retailed for $450, so we're loving this sale!
- Vizio 43-In. Class FHD 1080p Smart LED TV—$218 at Walmart (Save $60) : This TV is a great buy for the price, but we recommend using an external streaming device instead of the built-in features. You don't often see good TVs at this size, either, so it's perfect for a small room on a budget.
Kitchen and Cooking Deals
- All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan w/ Rack—$129.99 at Crate & Barrel (Save $50) : This typically $180 roasting pan did very well in our tests, and you can get a great discount in time for Thanksgiving. Amazon has it for the same price if you want Prime shipping, too.
- Chef'sChoice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect—$125.99 on Amazon (Save $23) : This is the best knife sharpener we've ever tested and right now it's back down to its lowest price. With three stages of smoothing and sharpening, you'll give a new life to your favorite kitchen knives.
- Circulon Roaster with U-Rack—$29.99 on Amazon (Save $4) : This is the best affordable roasting pan we've ever tested and right now it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen. It's an essential product to perfectly roast the turkey on Thanksgiving, although the non-stick element may only last a few years.
- Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Travel Mug—$14.96 on Amazon (Save $5) : Our favorite travel mug is 25% off in universally stunning matte black.
- Cuisinart 9-Cup Food Processor—$143.08 on Amazon (Save $6) : This is the lowest price you can find on the smaller version of our favorite food processor.
- Cuisinart Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set—$188.13 on Amazon (Save $18) : Our favorite stainless steel cookware set is down to nearly its lowest price ever, especially when you clip the on-page coupon for an extra $5.18 off the price.
- Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle—$60.83 on Amazon (Save $20) : This is the best electric kettle we've tested, and while it's not the best price we've ever seen, we still think a $20 discount makes it well worth buying.
- Home Depot's Black Friday Appliance Sale (Save up to 40%) : Home Depot is discounting their large appliances, from fridges to dishwashers to to laundry centers up to 40% all month, and if you buy multiple appliances, you can get an extra $60-$500 off. The more you buy, the bigger the savings!
- KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer—$199.99 on eBay (Save $50) : KitchenAid stand mixers look good in any kitchen and you can get the 4.5-quart size for its lowest price in several gorgeous colors. It's rare to find a discount on these mixers and typically they're in boring colors like red and white, but with this deal you can still gift a bright colored KitchenAid without spending too much.
- Lodge 2-Qt. Cast Iron Dutch Oven (Pre-Seasoned)—$18.59 on Amazon (Save $6.40) : This typically $25 cast iron Dutch oven is down to its lowest price. Lodge makes the best cast iron cookware we've ever tested, so this deal has us shook.
- Lodge 3.5-In. Mini Cast Iron Skillet—$4.69 on Amazon (Save $1.56) : You know all those adorable skillet desserts you see on Pinterest and Instagram and at trendy restaurants? Bet you didn't realize these little guys were so affordable at their typical $6.25. It's even better when they're under $5.
- Lowe's—Save up to 40% on select appliances : In addition to the discounts, you can get up to $600 in rebates, like at Home Depot, but Lowes is offering these rebates in Lowe's gift cards.
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$447.99 on Amazon (Save $101) : This wildly expensive ice machine makes little nugget ice cubs that are perfect for cocktails and drinks. Right now, its down to its lowest price on Amazon.
- Rubbermaid Oven Thermometer—$5.30 on Amazon (Save $1.71) : This is the lowest price we've ever seen for one of the best oven thermometers we've ever tested.
- Staub 5.5-Qt. Round Cocotte Oven—$259.95 on Amazon (Save $65) : Staub outperformed Le Creuset in our tests, so we're thrilled to see this cocotte for such a great sale price.
- T-fal 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set—$76.78 on Amazon (Save $19.19) : This is the best price we've seen on the best nonstick cookware set we've ever tested.
- ThermoWorks Chef Alarm—$51.20 from ThermoWorks (Save $12.80) : ThermoWorks makes amazing food thermometers, and this one is great because it beeps when your food reaches the temperature you set.
- Wüsthof 7-Piece Knife Block Set—$329.95 at Crate & Barrel (Save $20) : This knife set performed just as well as our favorite set from Zwillings, but didn't win top honor because it's a little pricier. However, Crate & Barrel has it for $20 less than Amazon right now, making it a great time to upgrade to a luxury set.
Laundry and Cleaning Deals
- Black+Decker Pivot 20V—$59.85 on Amazon (Save $5.10) : This is a nice discount on our favorite affordable handheld vacuum, which is perfect for quick cleaning touchups during the holidays.
- Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum—$159.99 on eBay (Save $90) : The Small Ball is a great vacuum, and we're loving this sale price from Dyson's eBay outlet store. After testing it, our vacuum expert found that it was lightweight and comfortable to use, but the regular price was too high considering other options are equally as good for less. But with this sale, it might be time to invest in a Dyson.
- Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum (Refurbished)—$169.99 on eBay (Save $70) : If you don't have a lot of room or don't want a giant vacuum, this stick vacuum is one of the best. You can get one new for $241 on Amazon, but why not save $70 to get one refurbished by Dyson, from Dyson on eBay?
- Ecovacs Deebot 601—$179.98 on Amazon (Save $20) with the code "GHPOSR98 " : The Deebot 601 is the improved version of the N79S, which is the improved version of the N79, which we rated as one of the best affordable smart robot vacuums. It connects to your phone AND you can control it with Alexa. This deal is good through 11/19.
- Eufy RoboVac 11S—$199.99 on Amazon $199.99 (Save $20) : This is the best affordable robot vacuum we've tested. It doesn't have smart features, so it's perfect for anyone who's sick of everything having an app, especially with the on-page $20 coupon offering a discount we haven't seen in over a month.
- Home Depot's Black Friday Appliance Sale (Save up to 40%) : Home Depot is discounting their large appliances, from fridges to dishwashers to to laundry centers up to 40% all month, and if you buy multiple appliances, you can get an extra $60-$500 off. The more you buy, the bigger the savings!
- Lowe's—Save up to 40% on select appliances : In addition to the discounts, you can get up to $600 in rebates, like at Home Depot, but Lowes is offering these rebates in Lowe's gift cards.
- Tineco A10 Cordless Stick Vacuum—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50) with the code"HIV8522O" : Tineco vacuums are made by the same people behind Ecovacs robot vacuums, which we love. Between that, the low price, and the 366 positive reviews, we think this is a great affordable vacuum.
Home and Outdoor Deals
- Amazon Basics Assorted Items—Save up to 20% : If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you've no doubt seen listing for AmazonBasics versions of name-brand stuff. In our experience, the quality is always pretty decent, and the prices are definitely pretty great for the quality and compared to brand-name alternatives. They've got everything from kitchen gadgets and tech accessories to clothing and bedding.
- Amazon Furniture—Save up to 25% : We don't test furniture (yet) but a few of our editors have purchased things from Amazon's furniture brands—Rivet and Stone & Beam—and have all thought the quality was consistently higher than expected, especially given the price. So this sale has us extra excited.
- Crate & Barrel—Save 20% off a ton of stuff : You can get great discounts on bedding, rugs, throw blankets, curtains, and C&B Kids right now!
- Honeywell Filter Free Warm Moisture Humidifier—$24.18 on Amazon (Save $5.81) : This one of the best humidifiers we've ever tested. Right now, it's back down to one of its lowest prices.
- Houzz Friends and Family Sale—Save 75% on almost everything : You can get huge discounts on everything from furniture to kitchenware to home decor and more for steep discounts. This sale runs through 11/14.
- Ibera Wall Mounted Bike Rack—$26.99 on Amazon (Save $3) : When we tested all the best bike racks, this minimal option was among our favorites. It has a lighter weight capacity than others, and is really best suited for only strong, sturdy walls, but it's easy to install and looks great.
- L.L.Bean—Save 25% off your order with the code "FALL25" : Save a nice chunk off your favorite flannels and coveted Bean Boots with this sale that ends 11/13.
- Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Luggage Set—$99.99 on eBay (Save $170) : Samsonite makes our favorite carry-on luggage, so we were pumped to see this 3-piece set on sale for over 50% off. Plus, it's sold directly from Samsonite, not some sketchy eBay reseller that jacks up the price.
- Serta Mattress Sale—Save up to $900 : Serta is offering discounts up to $400 on their iComfort and iComfort Hybrid Mattresses, and up to $500 on their adjustable bases.
- Target Home Decor Sale—Save 25% on assorted items : This sale ends this weekend, but if you're in the market for new bedding, furniture, decor, or other home accessories, this is your chance to get great savings.
- Wayfair Big Holiday Sale —Save up to 70% off holiday items for your home.
Lifestyle Deals
- 23andMe DNA Kit—$69 on Amazon (Save $30) : This was one of the hottest items for Black Friday 2017, so it's no surprise we're already seeing the price drop.If you're thinking if gifting this to someone, get it early because it sold out fast last year.
- adidas sneakers and clothing—20-30% off on eBay : Get NMD sneakers, altheisure wear and more from adidas in this one-day pre-Black Friday eBay sale. The discounts do look bigger than they actually are, as these items sell for less than the listed eBay price at other retailers, but it's still a good discount. And since everything's being sold on adidas's eBay store, there's no risk of shady third-party sellers.
- Amazon Basics Assorted Items—Save up to 20% : If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you've no doubt seen listing for AmazonBasics versions of name-brand stuff. In our experience, the quality is always pretty decent, and the prices are definitely pretty great for the quality and compared to brand-name alternatives. They've got everything from kitchen gadgets and tech accessories to clothing and bedding.
- AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $40) : This popular DNA testing kit matches the lowest price we've ever seen. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long lost relative.
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished)—$219.99 on eBay (Save $180) : This hair dryer is one of the nicest we tested, and its high price tag was one of the main reasons it lost to the Harry Josh (also on sale for $189 with accessories). But right now you can get a refurbished version for the usual cost of the Harry Josh—that's nearly 50% less than you can find it elsewhere.
- Garmin vivosport Smart Activity Tracker—$154.98 on Amazon (Save $15) : This is our second favorite fitness tracker to the Fitbit Charge 3. If you or a loved one is not a Fitbit fan, Garmin could be a great alternative, especially when it's got a rare discount.
- Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$118.75 on Amazon (Save $31.20) : The Charge 2 was our favorite fitness tracker until the Charge 3 arrived, offering waterproofing, a longer battery life, and a few extra features. The Charge 2 is still amazing, especially when it's $30 less than the Charge 3.
- Nordstrom—Save up to 40% on Sale Items : If you love shopping for clothing and accessories at Nordstrom, and you love getting a. good deal, you'll be happy to know they're giving an extra 40% off sale items now through 11/18.
- REI's totally not Black Friday sale—Save up to 30% sitewide : Even though REI does not participate in Black Friday sales, they still have a massive end-of-year sale that's perfect for anyone in need of new sporting or outdoor equipment.
- Sephora—VIB mebers save an extra 20% with the code "VIBBONUS" : If you're a VIB member (meaning you spend at least $350 a year), you can take advantage of extra savings now through 11/15.
- Superdry—Save up to 60% on eBay : You can get great discounts on Superdry clothing and accessories right now, great for anyone in your life who's trendier than you are.
- Shutterfly—Save 50% and get free shipping on holiday cards : Our favorite online photo printing company is running an amazing sale on custom, personalized holiday cards that gets you half off the price AND free shipping. It's the perfect chance to get custom holiday cards, print photos for gifts, and more.
Smart Home Deals
- Google Home Mini—$26.99 on eBay (Save $23) : While you can get discounts on 2 or 3 Minis directly from Google, the Mini by itself is not on sale there yet. But you can get it from a reputable eBay seller with over 60k reviews and 99.3% positive feedback for just $29.99. We haven't seen a price that good for this smart assistant in quite a while.
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 2-Bulb Starter Kit—$99.99 on Amazon (Save $50) : These are the best smart bulbs we've ever tested. They're back down to they're lowest price and are perfect for adding some festive color to your holiday party.
- Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack Smart Bulbs—$28.44 on Amazon (Save $2) : If you have Hue lights, you can add to your growing collection and make another room smarter with this 2-pack at a great low price.
- TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $3) : One of our favorite smart plugs is under $20, which is always a great buy.
- Wemo WiFi-Enabled Light Switch—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10) : Stop getting up to turn the lights off with a smart switch that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and your smartphone.
Parenting, Toy, and Game Deals
- Assorted Board Games, Video Games, Kids' Books, and Movies—Buy 2 Get 1 Free at Target : This is great chance to snag gifts for all the kids on your list.
- Crocodile Dentist—$4.99 on Amazon (Save $7) : This adorable game that low-key teaches the importance of dental hygiene is only $5 right now. It's an add-on item, so you need to spend at least $25 (including this) to get it for this price.
- Lifetime Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop—$129 at Walmart (Save $27.18) : Save on a highly rated basketball hoop for your backyard.
- Sphero Mini White App-Controlled Robot—$41.25 on Amazon (Save $8.74) : This adorable and fun robot toy is on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen in the colors pink and blue. It's loaded with a few fun games and is great for kids with an interest in coding and is best suited for ages 8 and up.
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.