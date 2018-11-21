– Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

2018’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are dropping across retailers—and they are amazing. At Reviewed, we test thousands of products each year, so we know a thing or two about good deals on great items. We've rounded up the best clothing, fashion, and outerwear deals from your favorite retailers like Gap, Nordstrom, Target, Amazon, Kate Spade, and more. Here are the best of the best:

The best Black Friday clothing and fashion deals available now

Abercrombie

Take 50% off and get free shipping sitewide until November 25, and get $25 sweatshirts and sweatpants on November 23.



Adidas

Through November 27, take 50% off select hoodies and fleece, tracksuits, sneakers, and more.

AllSaints

Through November 27, get 30% off everything online and in-stores.

Amazon

Through November 23, get up to 50% off select jeans and 30% off watches. Save 50% on Amazon fashion brands, 45% on select Adidas fashion & accessories, 50% on Izod men’s fashion, and 50% off select Calvin Klein underwear.

Anthropologie

Take 30% off sitewide.

ASOS

Starting November 22, get 20% off when you use code "HELLO20" and free shipping worldwide.

ASTR The Label

Get an extra 30% off with code "THANKS30" and free shipping on orders over $75 through November 25.

BaubleBar

From November 23- 24, get 30% off, and 35% off from November 25-27.

Bloomingdales

Through November 24, get 15% off when you spend $100-$249, 20% off when you spend $250-$399, or 25% off when you spend $400+, plus free shipping. Starting November 25, get 25% off fashion and accessories.

Chinese Laundry

Get 30% off sitewide (excluding top-sellers) with code "HOLIDAY."

Clarks

Get 30% off select styles with code "CYBER."

Club Monaco

Get 25% off purchases over $150, 30% off purchases over $250, and 35% off purchases over $400 with code "CMBLACKFRIDAY18."

Coach

Take 30% off select styles with the promo code "THANKS18" through November 27.

Draper James

From November 21-26, save 25% off sitewide and get free shipping.

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes

Get up to 40% off and free shipping with code "BLACKFRIYAY."

Eddie Bauer

Get 40% off everything with code "COUNTDOWN."

Express

Get 50% off storewide with free shipping through November 23.

Fashion Nova

Get 40-80% off sitewide with code "BLACK40."

Gap

Get 50% off everything with code "BLKFRIDAY."

Good American

Get 25% off select styles through November 26.

Guess

Get up to 50% off the entire store and free shipping through November 26.

H&M

Get 30% off everything online and free shipping with code "3238"

J.Crew

Take 40% off select styles with code "TOGETHER."

Kate Spade

Through November 25, get 30% off everything sitewide with code "GIVECHEER."

Kohl’s

November 22-26, get 25-40% off select clothing, shoes and accessories, and get $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent.

L.L. Bean

Get 25% off Bean Boots with code "BOOT25," and save 20% on clothing and outerwear with code "THANKS20."

Levis

Get 40% off everything with code "INDIGO."

Loft

Get 50% off sitewide with code "FRIYAY."

Lord & Taylor

Take 20% off regular and sale items through November 25 with code "FRIDAY," and get $25 off your online purchase of $200 or more and free shipping with code "BONUS."

Lucky Brand

Through November 24, get 50% off the entire site, and 60% off select styles as well as free shipping on orders over $75.

Lulu's

Take 25% to 90% off everything plus free shipping with code "BF25." They will also have flash deals through the weekend.

Macy’s

Get 20% off select items with promo code "BLKFRI," or get $10 off purchases of $25 with code "BLKFRI25."

Madewell

Get 25% off with code "DEALWITHIT" through November 25.

Minnetonka

Get 25% off select styles and free shipping with code HolidayReady through November 28.

Modcloth

Get 30% off $100 and 40% off $200 sitewide through November 25, and take 40% off $150+ sitewide from November 26-27.

Nasty Gal

Get 60% off sitewide.

Nicole Miller

Get 25% off sitewide.

Nike

Get 20% off select styles with code "THANKS," plus free shipping.

Nine West

Take 50% off everything and get free shipping sitewide.

Nordstrom

Get 60% off select items through November 26, and get a $50 gift card with purchases over $200 on the 26th.

Nordstrom Rack

Get an extra 30% off sale items and free sitewide shipping through November 26.

Old Navy

Get 50% off your entire purchase through November 23, and 40% off everything on November 24-25. Take 50% off everything Monday, November 26 and get a cozy sock gift with purchase.

Puma

Get 30% off sitewide with code "PUMAFRIDAY" through November 25.

Rag & Bone

Take 25% off sitewide with code "TAKE25."

Reformation

Take 30% off sitewide.

Reebok

Get 50% off sitewide with code "BF50."

Sam Edelman

Get up to 50% off select styles with code "SAMSGIVING2018" through November 25.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Get up to 60% off select styles and a $75 gift card with a purchase of $150 with code "THANKFUL" through November 23.

Saks Off Fifth

Get up to 85% off select styles, including an extra 50% off outerwear and cashmere with code "FRIYAY." Get free shipping on all orders on November 23 with code "BLACKFRI."

Shopbop

Use code "MORE18" for up to 25% off full-priced items and up to 75% off sale items; 15% off orders of over $200, 20% off orders of $500 or more, and 25% off orders of over $800.

Spanx

Save 20% sitewide.

Target

Get 20% off storewide and free two-day shipping on November 23, plus an additional 20% off coupon with purchases over $50.

Toms

Get 30% off from through November 27, and free shipping on orders over $60.

Topshop

Get 50% off everything through November 23, and 50% off select items from November 25-26.

Under Armour

Get 30% off fleece and select shoes, and free shipping.

Urban Outfitters

Buy one, get one 50% off through November 23. Take 30 percent off of sale items on November 24.

Zappos

Get 25% off top styles through November 26.

