

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Black Friday is in full effect, but if you’re not keen on braving the cold and the crowds, doing your shopping online might be a better bet. Here at Reviewed, we test products year-round. Here's an up-to-the-minute list of the best deals you can get online right now. For a complete list of holiday offers, head over to our complete list of the best Black Friday deals.



Reviewed.com has you covered through the shopping madness, researching endlessly to find you the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. For the latest updates on all our coverage, be sure to follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com