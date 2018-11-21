American Airlines didn't get off to a smooth start on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
American passengers were greeted with longer lines at airports across the country Wednesday morning when the self-service check-in kiosks temporarily went offline.
American spokesman Ross Feinstein blamed the problem on a "brief connectivity issue'' with one of American's data centers.
Feinstein said no flights were impacted and that the problem was short lived.
"We are grateful for our team members in our airports who acted quickly to help our customers check in for their flights at our ticket counters to get them on their way for their Thanksgiving travels,'' the airline said in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and all operations are returning back to normal.''
At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, an American hub, airport spokeswoman Heather Lissner said the system was slowly coming back online at 9:40 a.m. local time and that the airline was working to process passengers. She said security wait times were less than 15 minutes.