The busy get-away travel day is now underway as the last big wave of Thanksgiving air travelers fly home Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

A few trouble spots loomed for travelers, but – overall – the flying forecast was good for most of the USA.

Nationwide, only 40 flights had been canceled and about 175 delayed as of 7:30 a.m. ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. Both numbers are incredibly small, though they are likely to tick up during the day.

How much so depends on how the day plays out in the few areas where poor weather is possible.

FLIGHT TRACKER: Is your flight on time?

In the West, a storm moving in off the Pacific was expected to bring heavy rain to large parts of California. With the forecast, San Francisco was most at risk for delays there.

To the east, the busy airports around New York City and Philadelphia could see sporadic delays develop by afternoon because of strong winds forecast in that region.

USA TODAY TRAVEL: Holiday travel: 6 things to know if you haven't been on a plane since last year

Wednesday marks the second consecutive day of mostly tranquil travel weather in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, about 185 flights were canceled nationwide and there were about 650 delays – both small counts when compared to a nationwide schedule that pushes 30,000 on peak days.

The biggest problems on Tuesday came in Seattle, where more than 75 combined arrivals and departures were canceled amid foggy conditions. About a quarter of Tuesday’s flights were delayed in Boston on Tuesday amid blustery, cloudy weather there.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Growing consensus: Thanksgiving will be busiest ever for air travel

IN PICTURES: 33 cool aviation pics: The 'new' Air Italy, retired United 747s + more

